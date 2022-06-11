HTC, new smartphones at the end of the month: they will focus everything on the metaverse

Sometimes they come back: HTC announced that his next smartphone or range of smartphones, will come the June 28. The Taiwanese company, which until a few years ago was one of the protagonists of the sector and today is practically excluded from it, had already anticipated the devices during the MWC 2022; the original plan was to release them by April, but then between the pandemic and the resulting chip crisis it was forced to postpone.

The name of the event is “Login Future”; smartphones will mainly focus on Viverse, which is the VR / AR metaverse according to HTC. After the loss of grip in the smartphone market, the company has in fact focused on virtual reality with the Vive brand. The new devices will likely have the ability to access the platform pre-installed, and there will likely be some deeper integration with the operating system.

Concrete details on smartphones are in short supply: we know for sure that they will be equipped with 5G connectivity, while on the indiscretion side, plausible clues have emerged on a 15W wireless charging. Nothing else.

It is not the first time that HTC has tried to relaunch its smartphone business by exploiting a particular market niche. A few years ago it was the turn of the blockchain with the Exodus brand, but we can say with some certainty that the initiative has not paid (at least so far. The Viverse initiative, at least on paper, looks more solid: as we said, the name in the sector already exists, and to build the software platform rather important partnerships were made, with network operators of the caliber of China Mobile, Hutch, Zai Group and others from Taiwan.