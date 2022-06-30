HTC Desire 22 Pro official: a midrange designed for the metaverse

- Advertisement -

We saw a few days ago how, after two years of absence from the smartphone market, HTC was willing to reveal new devices by the end of this month: well, one of these is HTC Desire 22 Pro. The Taiwanese company has unveiled it without too many fanfares a few hours ago. It is a low-mid-range smartphone, built around Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 5G platform, with a rather elegant and refined finish.

Desire 22 Pro is heavily focused on the metaverse – or Viverse, to use HTC’s official trade name. Specifically, the smartphone promises software integration with Viverse and is defined as the ideal partner for Vive Flow VR glasses; Also included is an app to manage your collection of NFTs and digital assets, as well as the Vive Market and Vive Wallet, where you can trade crypto on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains.

HTC DESIRE 22 PRO: TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.6 “FHD + 1080p, 20: 9 ratio, 2,412 x 1,080 pixel resolution, 120 Hz refresh

Chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

RAM: 8 GB

Internal storage: 128 GB, expandable via microSD

Cameras: main rear: 64 MP, f / 1.79 aperture rear ultra-wide angle: 13 MP, f / 2.4 aperture rear depth: 5 MP, aperture f / 2.4 front: 32 MP, aperture f / 2.0, fixed focus video: max 1080p / 30 FPS for both rear and front

Battery: 4,520 mAh

Charging: 18W max, Quickcharge 3.0, support wireless charging also reverse

Connectivity: 5G, Dual SIM (nano) 4G, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC

IP67 certification against dust and water

Operating system: Android 12

Measures: Dimensions: 166.3 x 76.9 x 9.4 mm Weight: 205.5 g

Colors: Wave Gold, Starry Night Black

HTC DESIRE 22 PRO: PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

For the moment, HTC has put the smartphone on sale only at home priced at Taiwanese dollars 11,990, which is the equivalent of approx. € 381. Sales will begin on July 1st. Early bird packages will be available for early bird buyers that include the wireless charging pad and an exclusive NFT. There is also a bundle of Desire 22 Pro and the AR Vive Flow glasses we talked about above: the price is 23,490 Taiwanese dollars, equal to about € 747.