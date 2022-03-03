Tech News5G NewsMobile

HTC could launch a high-end Android mobile focused on the metaverse

By: Brian Adam

Perhaps at this point, many no longer remember HTC as a mobile brand, despite the fact that the first mobile phones under Android were manufactured by this company. HTC has been semi-away from the smartphone segment for years after selling part of its division to Google for 1,100 million dollars, and then it becomes part of Pixel phones.

HTC has limited itself to launching a few new models, all of them mid-range, but according to DigiTimes Asia, HTC intends to return to the high-end Android mobile market with an innovative model focused on the metaverse.

The possible innovation that we will see from HTC in the short term

The aforementioned medium echoes the statements made by Charles Huang, head of HTC for Asia and the Pacific within the framework of the celebration of MWC 2022. These statements show that the high-end mobile model that they hope to launch in April It will have metaverse features.

From HTC, which in recent years has focused on its virtual reality glasses, will now also focus on the metaverse, a segment that has gained special strength since Meta Plafforms, formerly Facebook Inc, began the company’s changes to focus on the metaverse.

It will probably launch its high-end Android mobile model under the Vive sub-brand, an idea that has not been exactly new, although at the moment any details of this future mobile are unknown, so we will have to wait to know the specific specifications, variants if any, prices and markets where the company makes them available.

In addition to sharing the vision of the metaverse, the company has also used its presence at MWC 2022 to present cloud technology based on 5G connectivity, virtual reality for vehicles, as well as entertainment options based on the location of users.

If the rumors are true, the option that HTC will put on the market will not be a more high-end Android mobile, although we can draw conclusions once we know the details of the new device.

Source: DigiTimes

