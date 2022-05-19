HP updates its gaming laptops, Omen 16 and Victus 15

HP has refreshed its gaming laptops with the latest Intel and AMD processing solutions, dedicated graphics from AMD or NVIDIA, and in two different series models to meet performance needs and available budget.

hp omen 16

One of HP’s best gaming laptops has been conveniently renewed under the interesting strategy of offering different hardware alternatives based on Intel or AMD. In this way, users can choose between a configuration with an Intel i9-12900H CPU or an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, both of which have plenty of performance for this equipment.

Gamers can also get some extra FPS by opting for the new dedicated graphics card. NVIDIA RTX 3070 Tiwhich is now available alongside the existing 3050/3050 Ti options, a more powerful 140W RTX 3060 variant, or a Radeon RX 6650M for those opting for AMD.

The new platforms allow access to faster RAM, more storage and better connectivity. Both can equip 16 or 32 Gbytes of memory DDR5-4800while for internal storage, they have PCIe Gen4 solid state drives of up to 2 Tbytes (Intel) and 1 Tbyte (AMD).

As for connectivity, there are 2 USB-C ports (with Thunderbolt 4 on Intel models), an HDMI 2.1 output, 3 USB-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The TouchPad surface is slightly wider on this revamped model, and the 720p webcam adds noise reduction for video. The capacity of the power adapter has also increased, up to 200 watts to power a four-cell battery with 70 Wh.

For the rest, the manufacturer maintains the base design and the familiar screen, a 16.1-inch panel with 2K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz. HP Omen 16 (2022) will be available this summer in various color finishes, white or black with Intel and silver in the AMD version. With Windows 11 pre-installed your price will start at $1,199.

HP Victus 15

Gaming laptops are fantastic. Mobile workstations aside, they are the best looking and highest performing, but the big developments come at a hefty price. Thinking of players with a lower budget, HP has updated this Victus series that is one step below the Omen, although it offers good features and is sold at a more contained price.

This Victus offers a 15.6-inch screenwith native FHD resolution and updated for the occasion with a panel of 144Hz of update frequency. Consumers will be able to choose between Intel Core i5-12500H or AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processors, while the graphics section is covered with an NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti or an AMD RX 6500M, respectively.

Both configurations are complete with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. There’s also decent connectivity, with a pair of USB Type-A ports, 1 x USB-C (with DP 1.4), 1 x HDMI 2.1, ethernet, power input, and a combo headphone jack.

The Victus 15 will be available this summer on HP’s website and in the retail channel with Windows 11 and color finishes of blue, white and silver. Its price of 799 dollars it’s content for a gaming laptop and may appeal to the gamer who doesn’t need or can afford the big laptops.