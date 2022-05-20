HP updates its ENVY laptops with the latest generation of Intel processors

Renewing its complete line of laptops, HP just introduced its new HP Envy 2022 line, loaded with up to four models of different specifications and sizes, and a strong focus on the growing popularity of video calls, leaving a single component common to all of them: HP True Vision 5 megapixel IR camcorders, compatible with features like auto framing, dynamic voice leveling, and AI-enhanced noise reduction.

Starting with the smallest model, we find the new HP Envy x360 13.3″, a convertible that will barely reach a size of 29.8 x 21.4 x 1.6 centimeters and a weight of 1.33 kilograms. Something that does not prevent it from being equipped with a 13-inch 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD touch screen, and an internal configuration centered around a base option with an Intel Core i5-1230U processor, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and storage of 512GB solid state.

Although in this case we will have different variants, with additional options that will allow us to opt for the use of an OLED screen with resolutions up to 2880 x 1800 pixelss (while keeping the same size of 13 inches), and configurations up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage.

In addition, as detailed by HP itself, this laptop not only focuses its versatility on the convertible format, but has also been designed to offer quiet and optimized operation. To do this, it has an active cooling system with fans designed to generate a minimum noise below 22 dBa, and that will barely reach 33 dBa in its maximum performance mode.

Thus, both HP Envidia x360 13.3″ come equipped with a wide assortment of connectors, with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5 headphone jack. millimeters. In addition, completing its connectivity, we will have compatibility with WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless standards. Finally, we can find a 66.5 Wh battery accompanied by a 65-watt USB Type-C charger included as standard, as well as accessories such as a pressure-sensitive stylus to write or draw on the screen.

Moving on to the second model of this family, we find the HP Envy x360 15.6″which, repeating the same design as the previous model, will have a small increase in size, returning to meet two variants of OLED or IPS LCD touch screens with FullHD resolutions of 1920 x 1080 pixels, or an LCD screen of 2560 x 1440 pixels with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Although the differences will also be notable inside, being able to find in this case different options for its components, which will range from DDR4-3200 RAM memories between 8 GB and 16 GBinternal storage options from 256 GB up to 1 TB of solid state drives, and processor options focused on AMD and Intel SoCs.

Being one of the models with the greatest number of customizations, users will be able to equip the HP Envy X360 15.6″ with the Ryzen 5 5625U and the Ryzen 7 5825U; as well as the Intel Core i5-1235U, Core i5-1240P, Core i7-1255P and Core i7-1260P. In addition, the choice of these processors will also limit or expand the options for graphics cards, with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 being the most powerful available.

Again, all models will have the same batteries, in this case limited to 51 Wh, accompanied by a 65-watt USB Type-C charger and a stylus for the screen as standard.

Entering the main family, we will find the new HP Envy 16conventional laptops equipped with high-resolution 16-inch screens with panel options to choose from a 2560 x 1600 pixel IPS LCD at 120 Hz or a 2840 x 2400 pixel OLED displayand state-of-the-art internal configurations that will go up to Intel Core i9-12900H processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics.

And it is that clearly pointing to a higher range, these computers will admit configurations up to 32 GB of upgradable DDR5-4800 RAM by the user, plus up to 2TB solid-state storage, with two available M.2 slots for your update.

Increasing its power, in this case we will have ua noticeably extended battery up to 83 Wh, with 150W or 200W power adapters, depending on the chosen configuration. However, since it is not a convertible model, this time we will not have any additional additions.

As for its connectivity section, we will again find a greater deployment compared to the rest of the models, with two Thunderbolt ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an SD card reader, a connector for headphones, in addition to support for WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E networks, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Moving on to the last model presented, we find The HP Envy 17the largest models in this family, which will have 17.3-inch screens with panel options that will again vary between the IPS LCD and OLED panelsin this case with a FullHD resolutions of 1920 x 1080 pixels or 4K of 3840 x 2160 pixelsresectively.

However, it never ceases to amaze us that HP has not taken the opportunity to present its most powerful variant with these models. And it is that these laptops will be limited with maximum configurations up to Intel Core i7-1260P processors and optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics. In addition, despite having a larger size and weight, we will again find ourselves a step back in terms of its battery, reduced in this laptop to 55 Wh.

That said, with regard to the rest of its components, we will have quite a wide and powerful options that will arrive up to 32 GB of DDR5-480 RAM0 (again in a user upgradable format) along with a storage of up to 1TB solid state.

Finally, the only notable point compared to the 16-inch model is that we will have an additional USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, thus offering three inputs instead of two. Although the rest of the connectivity will remain exactly the same.