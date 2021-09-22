HP presents the Specter x360 16, a spectacular convertible

HP Specter x360 16 is the new version of one of the best series of convertibles on the market. Well renovated inside and out, it stands out for the premiere of a new screen size, the latest Intel processors, dedicated graphics options, advanced connectivity, components such as a high-performance webcam and, of course, the premiere of Windows 11 .

Some time ago I had the opportunity to review the Specter x360 13 and I really loved it. A premium model (really) that happened to be the most beautiful in the segment, but in addition to a superlative design and finish, it offered the rest of the features that we can expect from a premium convertible designed to convince any user: mobility, versatility, connectivity , productivity, security and autonomy.

HP Specter x360 16: premium convertible

With the HP Specter x360 16, the multinational expands the series with a screen size of 16 inches increasingly used as an intermediate variant that brings together the advantages of 15- and 17-inch notebooks. It offers several panels to choose from, including IPS LCD options or a OLED with native 4K resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio ideal for work and with support for VESA True Black HDR and color calibration.

Of course all panels are multi-touch with support for active stylus pens, pressure sensitive and with tilt detection. The new screen size and reduced bezels allow this model to offer an additional 22mm viewing space compared to the 15-inch version and a 91% screen-to-body ratio.

Like the entire x360 series, it has a 360-degree hinge that facilitates the use of its multiple modes of use, tablet or tent, in addition to the traditional one as a portable one. In addition, this is HP’s first consumer notebook made from recycled CNC aluminum in an eco-friendly section that extends to the keyboard material and molded fiber packaging to help reduce environmental impact. It also has EPEAT Gold and ENERGY STAR ratings.

Inside it, it has a new processor, specifically the Core-H35 of the eleventh generation of Intel, with the new Iris Xe graphics. Underpinning this section, HP also offers dedicated graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 and all this complemented by DDR4-3200 MHz RAM, PCIe NVMe solid state drives for internal storage and additional support for Intel Optane memory.

The connectivity section is up to the rest of the specifications, with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.0b port, a 10 Gbps USB Type-A port, a headphone out, a power jack (though you can also use the Thunderbolt ports for recharges), and a microSD card reader.

It also has a backlit keyboard, four speakers with an audio system tuned by Bang & Olufsen and an 83 Wh battery that, according to the manufacturer, will offer a autonomy of 14 hours. It comes with a 90W power adapter that HP says can charge the battery from 0 to 50% by plugging it in for just 45 minutes.

Another prominent component is its webcam. If manufacturers generally mount economic solutions, HP has provided this model with a 5MP wide-angle camera to enhance video conferencing. Not only does it record sharper videos, but it also works with HP software to enable artificial intelligence features including a ‘Beauty Mode’ (retouch image quality on the fly and another ‘Auto Frame’ that follows the user through as it moves to keep it in the frame.

The camera also has infrared functions for use with Windows Hello for authentication and security, complemented by a fingerprint reader also included. And as a detail, it has a shutter to cover the camera when it is not in use.

HP Specter x360 16, availability and price

With Windows 11 pre-installed, it will be offered in blue or black finishes and will be available in October on HP.com and major retailers with a base price of $ 1,639.

There is no doubt, a model to frame for quality of construction, OLED screen, renewal of basic hardware and connectivity, and the enormous versatility of use. For our taste of the best in the market and together with the Lenovo Yoga, the most advanced series of convertibles offered by the industry.