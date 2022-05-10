HP Omen 15 review: an ideal laptop to combine work and play at a reasonable price

One of the first classic computer brands that decidedly opted to offer a family of gaming laptops it was HP. Since then, Omen is a recognized brand within the sector.

The hp omen 15 is one of their new models gaming laptops more balanced. With it, the user takes home a computer with which he can play amply at 1080p at a reasonable price and all this with a design suitable for the general public.

HP Omen 15 technical sheet

Screen Read more Companies take baby steps toward home robots at CES 15.6-inch IPS-LCD resolution Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M FullHD at 144Hz (Freesync) microprocessor AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 principal memory 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-3200 storage 1TB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD connectivity 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort) 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A 2 x USB 2.1 Gen1 Type-A 1x Mini DisplayPort 1xHDMI 1xRJ-45 1 x headphone/microphone combo HP Multi-format SD Card Reader wireless connectivity Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.1 sound and webcam 2 Bang & Olufsen speakers 720p webcam battery 6 cell, 70.9Wh Li-ion polymer (200W adapter) operating system FreeDOS weight and thickness 2.46kg and 22.5mm price €1,599

Forget the “muscular” HP Omen

All. His most radical appearance and seeking above all to impress based on muscled hardware It responded to a first strong push from the gaming world in non-specialized brands.