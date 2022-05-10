HP Omen 15 review: an ideal laptop to combine work and play at a reasonable price

One of the first classic computer brands that decidedly opted to offer a family of gaming laptops it was HP. Since then, Omen is a recognized brand within the sector.
The hp omen 15 is one of their new models gaming laptops more balanced. With it, the user takes home a computer with which he can play amply at 1080p at a reasonable price and all this with a design suitable for the general public.
HP Omen 15 technical sheet
|
Screen
|
15.6-inch IPS-LCD
|
resolution
|
FullHD at 144Hz (Freesync)
|
microprocessor
|
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
|
GPU
|
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6
|
principal memory
|
16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-3200
|
storage
|
1TB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD
|
connectivity
|
1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort)
1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A
2 x USB 2.1 Gen1 Type-A
1x Mini DisplayPort
1xHDMI
1xRJ-45
1 x headphone/microphone combo
HP Multi-format SD Card Reader
|
wireless connectivity
|
Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.1
|
sound and webcam
|
2 Bang & Olufsen speakers
720p webcam
|
battery
|
6 cell, 70.9Wh Li-ion polymer (200W adapter)
|
operating system
|
FreeDOS
|
weight and thickness
|
2.46kg and 22.5mm
|
price
|
€1,599
Forget the “muscular” HP Omen
All. His most radical appearance and seeking above all to impress based on muscled hardware It responded to a first strong push from the gaming world in non-specialized brands.
