HP Omen 15 review: an ideal laptop to combine work and play at a reasonable price

1652195019 840 560.jpeg

One of the first classic computer brands that decidedly opted to offer a family of gaming laptops it was HP. Since then, Omen is a recognized brand within the sector.

The hp omen 15 is one of their new models gaming laptops more balanced. With it, the user takes home a computer with which he can play amply at 1080p at a reasonable price and all this with a design suitable for the general public.

HP Omen 15 technical sheet

Screen
15.6-inch IPS-LCD

resolution
FullHD at 144Hz (Freesync)

microprocessor

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

GPU

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6

principal memory

16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-3200

storage

1TB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD

connectivity

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort)

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.1 Gen1 Type-A

1x Mini DisplayPort

1xHDMI

1xRJ-45

1 x headphone/microphone combo

HP Multi-format SD Card Reader

wireless connectivity

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.1

sound and webcam

2 Bang & Olufsen speakers

720p webcam

battery

6 cell, 70.9Wh Li-ion polymer (200W adapter)

operating system

FreeDOS

weight and thickness

2.46kg and 22.5mm

price

€1,599

Forget the “muscular” HP Omen

All. His most radical appearance and seeking above all to impress based on muscled hardware It responded to a first strong push from the gaming world in non-specialized brands.

