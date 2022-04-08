HP looks more like IBM than Apple

Berkshire Hathaway has taken 11% of HP, for $4.2 billion. HP’s valuation of 9 times estimated earnings for the next 12 months looks cheap, and it should return about $5 billion to investors this fiscal year. The approval of Warren Buffett has raised the value of the company to 43,000 million.

IBM and Apple were trading at a price-to-earnings discount to the S&P 500 when Berkshire bought shares of them in 2011 and 2016, respectively. Buffett has made more than $100 billion from Apple. IBM was a wasted opportunity.

The difference was income. After Berkshire bought shares, Apple’s sales grew 70% as it introduced new products. At IBM they were reduced. Analysts believe that HP’s sales should remain stable in the coming years. But sales of PCs and printers are mature. If they start to shrink, it could be another wasted opportunity.