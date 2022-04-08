Latest news

HP looks more like IBM than Apple

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Buffett stands to lose as PC and printer sales are ripe

Berkshire Hathaway has taken 11% of HP, for $4.2 billion. HP’s valuation of 9 times estimated earnings for the next 12 months looks cheap, and it should return about $5 billion to investors this fiscal year. The approval of Warren Buffett has raised the value of the company to 43,000 million.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

Read:

Watch SpaceX launch the last of its original Dragon spacecraft to resupply the ISS tonight

IBM and Apple were trading at a price-to-earnings discount to the S&P 500 when Berkshire bought shares of them in 2011 and 2016, respectively. Buffett has made more than $100 billion from Apple. IBM was a wasted opportunity.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

The difference was income. After Berkshire bought shares, Apple’s sales grew 70% as it introduced new products. At IBM they were reduced. Analysts believe that HP’s sales should remain stable in the coming years. But sales of PCs and printers are mature. If they start to shrink, it could be another wasted opportunity.

Previous articleThe 25 best companies to work for in Spain according to LinkedIn
Next articleChanges in temporary WhatsApp messages, and you’re going to love them
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

Vivo Y21G: Vivo’s new budget arrives with fast charging, virtual RAM and Android 12

Vivo is beginning to make a name for itself in our country, although here we still...
Mobile

The Xiaomi 12 Lite will arrive with great surprises on its screen and camera

There are two terminals that are very close to announcing Xiaomi, one destined for the high-end product...
Tech News

Changes in temporary WhatsApp messages, and you’re going to love them

More and more people are using temporary messages on WhatsApp, since their usefulness is quite high because...
Apps

The 25 best companies to work for in Spain according to LinkedIn

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...