HP joins the folding fashion: prepare your own laptop

A couple of years ago, thinking about devices with a folding screen was something very science fiction, but it has been shown that it is completely possible and, moreover, that it has its virtues compared to traditional models. As well, hp is working on its own product that aims to demonstrate that these types of options make sense beyond smartphones.

We are talking about a team that would close on a regular basis, but that would do so with a hinge on the screen itself, so it would significantly reduce its dimensions because it would dispense with the physical keyboard as we currently know it (everything indicates that this component would be sliding and thus would not prevent or bother folding the screen). Therefore, we are talking about a completely new design.

What would the screen of this HP be like?

One of the things that should be discovered in this folding laptop from HP is the material with which the laptop is made. screen -in your outdoor area-. It seems complicated that it is the same one that is integrated into mobile phones, where manufacturers have opted to use ultra-thin video that allows excellent torsion without breaking. In the case of computers, and taking into account that the panel would be larger, this may not be the best choice and, perhaps, some plastic polymer be the most efficient and economical solution (it could well be Polyimide).

Inside there would be no big surprises, since it would use technology OLED, which makes sense because it has shown excellent work on folding screens and, therefore, it would be a success on the part of HP. By the way, the source of the information indicates that the team would be nothing less than 17 inches, taking advantage of the reduction in dimensions that will exist -physically it will remind the eleven-inch models-. It is even indicated that 10,000 units have already been ordered.

Possible arrival on the market

Considering that the screen resolution would be 4K and that the hardware is expected to be powerful, but without excesses (the use of processors with ARM architecture should not even be ruled out to move the operating system Windows 11), the truth is that it is a good bet by HP that will not lack the possibility of using a stylus and fast Internet access. Has the time come for foldable screen laptops? It seems that if…

