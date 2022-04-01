HP Instant Ink: Sustainability, savings and convenience together in a service that puts the user first

The HP Instant Ink service has achieved what seemed impossible, making more and more people regain the desire to print, and that you enjoy your printer without having to worry about ink again. It seems complicated, but HP has been able to support everything necessary to shape a service that has undoubtedly revolutionized the world of printing.

To better understand how HP Instant Ink has improved the world of printing, it is necessary to remember what it was like to print in the past. I am going to tell you a personal anecdote that is related to the first printer I had in the nineties. This printer used ink cartridges, and the truth is that as soon as I had it at home I started printing my favorite drawings to decorate my room.

What can I say, I was young and impulsive. The point is that the tri-color ink cartridge ran out in a few hoursand when I went to buy another one the next day I took a hard reality check when I found out what it was going to cost me. I also had to travel a few miles because the store in my town didn’t have ink for my printer, so I ended up wasting a morning.

Since then, the printer has been used little to nothing because, in the end, we wanted to avoid the high cost of ink cartridges. However, not using the printer did not solve anything because, in the end, you had a device that you could not make as profitable as you would like, and because when you turned it on to print sporadically, it ended up spending extra ink to clean the heads.

At the time I thought it would be great if the cartridges allowed us to print a fixed number of pages for a more reasonable price, and in the end, with the arrival of HP Instant Ink, my wish not only came true, but also introduced advantages that I had not dared to imagine at that timesuch as home delivery and no shipping costs.

HP Instant Ink and the value of savings. You have a printer, use it without fear

This service has put an end to one of the biggest limitations that we had to face a few years ago when it came to printing, the cost of ink cartridges. Let’s be honest, printing doesn’t “hurt” at the moment, but it does when we have to buy new ink cartridges. Depending on the printer we use, the cost of ink cartridges can be between 40 and more than 100 euros, figures that are obviously not easy to assume by the average consumer.

HP Instant Ink puts an end to that problem by adopting a new billing model that doesn’t take into account the ink you use, only the pages you print. This makes a substantial difference, and will allow you to print freely without worrying about the costs, since a photo printed in full color and with high quality will cost you the same as a page printed in black and white.

Do you remember when you forced yourself not to print that photo that you liked so much because you didn’t waste ink? Well with HP Instant Ink that will be a thing of the past, you can spend all the ink you want without having to worry about costs. In the end, you will only pay the monthly fee associated with the plan you have chosen, as long as you have not exceeded the maximum number of pages that it includes. So that you have no doubts, we leave you below a breakdown of all the available plans, and the pages that they include:

10 pages per month for 0.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages per

one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages per one euro. 50 pages per month for 3.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages per

one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages per one euro. 100 pages per month for 5.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages per

one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages per one euro. 300 pages per month for 11.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages

for one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 700 pages per month for 24.99 euros: you can expand in packs of 15 pages

for one euro.

With HP Instant Ink you can save up to 70% on ink, and you do not assume any type of commitmentso if you need to change your plan at any time, or unsubscribe and sign up again later, you can do it without any problem, whenever you want and as many times as you want.

No more going out to buy ink: One load less

Having to go out and buy ink was a hassle, that is indisputable, but the worst thing was wasting time looking for and comparing prices of ink cartridges in different stores to realize, in the end, that the difference was very small and that I didn’t It had been worth all the time I had invested in my particular “research.”

With HP Instant Ink, this problem is also a thing of the past. When we register, the printer automatically controls the ink levels, and when it identifies that the levels are low, it places an order without us having to intervene. That request is executed early enough to avoid running out of ink, and within approximately ten days we will receive the new pack of cartridges at home, without any shipping costs. You will always receive original HP ink.

No more burdening yourself with the responsibility of checking ink levels, shopping for prices and going out to buy cartridges. Your printer, and HP Instant Ink, will take care of all that work for you. You can focus on enjoying your printer, and your loved ones. Through your HP Instant Ink account you can control the status of each pack of cartridges that is pending delivery, and request information if you need it.

Sustainability: With HP Instant Ink you are part of the solution

Climate change has opened our eyes, and has made us see that caring for the planet is a responsibility that we all must accept. HP carries several decades committed to caring for the environmentand how could it be otherwise, has transferred that commitment to HP Instant Ink, a service that is sustainable from start to finish, because:

It only uses high-capacity Original HP ink cartridges, which means it can print more pages per cartridge. This reduces the number of shipments and the consumption of resources.

Original HP ink cartridges are made with a portion of recycled plastics.

HP Instant Ink includes a free recycling program, with which we can close the circle and contribute our grain of sand to caring for the planet.

From the moment you start using HP Instant Ink you will be contributing to the care of the planet, thanks to those three points that we have seen. The recycling program has a very simple operation, since it works through postage paid envelopes that you can use to recycle all the cartridges you spend.

Do you use a laser printer? HP Instant Ink also available in toner

HP hasn’t forgotten about those with a laser printer, and recently launched a toner-focused version of HP Instant Ink. that modality maintains all the benefits of the ink cartridge versionwhich means that you will also enjoy an automated service at home, you will be able to recycle all the toner cartridges you use without any cost, and you will be able to print freely without worrying about the amount of toner you consume.

The registration process for HP Instant Ink toner is the same as for the ink version, you can choose between five different plans and change your plan at any time whether your printing needs increase or decrease. These are the five plans available: