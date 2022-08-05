HP Instant Ink service helps you save time and money, we tell you how

- Advertisement -

They say that, today, we are in the age of s, and the truth is that this statement makes a lot of sense. In recent years we have seen the arrival of software as a service, and also of hardware as a service, but did you know that there is also ink as a service? Well, that’s right, it’s called HP Ink and it has achieved revolutionize the world of printing.

Why has the HP Instant Ink service revolutionized the world of printing? Well, it’s very simple, because it has been able to offer a series of advantages through its ink-as-a-service model that have made the concept of ink as a product obsolete.

To understand it, it is necessary to analyze everything that implies for the consumer to have to buy ink cartridges, and how the HP Instant Ink service makes a difference in this regard. We will find out with a realistic analysis, and we will also see how the HP service works.

Buying ink is a significant expense, and it takes time

To be able to use your printer you need ink cartridges. These can be purchased in various ways, although the most profitable are the high capacity ink cartridge packssince they include all the cartridges that we will need (color and black and white) and are usually priced slightly less than the units purchased individually.

However, to be successful when buying ink cartridges, it is essential to spend some time searching and comparing in different stores, all in order to get the best possible price. This can take hours, or even days if we want to do a very exhaustive analysis and compare all possible retailers, and in the end nothing guarantees that we will end up really finding the best possible price.

When we buy a pack of ink cartridges we also have to make a significant expense that, normally, can go from a few tens of euros to more than 100 euros. This will depend on the cartridges that our printer uses, and the possible price variations that occur at any given time. We must not forget that, in addition, we will have to go to the store to buy the cartridges, which it will waste even more timeor we will have to order them online and pay, in many cases, shipping costs.

Well, you have your cartridges, now what? Well, you have a specific amount of ink that will allow you to print a certain number of pages, but this will vary depending on the ink you spend. If you print in color and high quality you will use more ink, the cartridges will run out sooner and you will have to buy another pack in the short term. In case you print in black and white, you will also use more ink if you attach graphics or tables, and if you work with high quality and cover the entire surface of the paper.

In case you don’t print to save ink you won’t be fixing anything, since in reality you will be giving up using your printer, and this is not the best way to save. Having something you want to use and not doing it so as not to spend is a sacrifice, not a way to save.

Ink as a service: the value of HP Instant Ink

The HP Instant Ink service has revolutionized the world of ink-based printing because it makes a significant difference to the classic product model. With this service we can not only save, but also we will completely forget about the inkwe will have more free time to enjoy with our loved ones and we will be able to take care of the environment without effort, and without commitments.

When we sign up for the HP Instant Ink service we will no longer have to check the levels of the ink cartridges, and we will not have to compare prices or go out and buy ink. Our printer, and HP, will take care of everything, and from the moment we install the pack of cartridges linked to HP Instant Ink, the printer will monitor the ink levels and request new cartridges when it detects that the ones we have are close to wear out.

In a few days we will receive the new pack of original HP ink cartridges at home and without shipping costs, which means that we will enjoy total comfort, and that we will save time and effort. This is a significant liberation, but it is important to note that with the HP Instant Ink service we will not have to assume no kind of commitment.

Thanks to the HP Instant Ink service we will save time and enjoy total comfort, but also we can save up to 70% on ink. This is possible because the ink you spend will not matter, only the pages you print. Thus, a page printed in color and high quality will cost you the same as a page printed in black and white. Printing in color at the price of black and white is a dream come true, and with the HP Instant Ink service you can enjoy it even if you have a very small budget, since it offers a total of five different plans that adapt to all pockets:

10 pages per month for 0.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages per

one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages per one euro. 50 pages per month for 3.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages per

one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages per one euro. 100 pages per month for 5.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages per

one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages per one euro. 300 pages per month for 11.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages

for one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 700 pages per month for 24.99 euros: you can expand in packs of 15 pages

for one euro.

With HP Instant Ink service you’ll never run out of ink again, you’ll be able to print the way you want without having to worry about wasting ink, and you’ll enjoy the convenience of its automated, on-site service. Saving time and without giving up professional-quality printing has never been easier. and you can contribute your grain of sand to caring for the environment by recycling all the cartridges you spend through the recycling program included in your subscription.

