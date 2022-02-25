HP Instant Ink printing plans at a glance: What they are, how they work and what they offer

HP Instant Ink is a subscription-based ink replenishment service that uses printing plans based on printed pages, and not in ink consumed. This approach represents a very important difference, since it manages to eliminate, forever, one of the biggest problems that exist in the world of printing: the cost of ink.

Printing consumes ink, we all know that. However, what many people do not know is that when we buy ink cartridges, we are buying a certain amount of ink that will allow us to print a variable number of pages. If we print in color, with high quality and full page, the total number of pages that we can print with the cartridges that we have bought will be much less than the one that we could print working in low quality, with smaller images or using black and white.

In the end, spend more ink causes the cartridges to run out sooner, and that we have to spend more money. We might think that the solution is to use less ink, but this means imposing limitations on ourselves that will not allow us to print as we would like, or as we really need, and in the end this will mean that we do not really enjoy our printer.

Printing plans: HP Instant Ink gives you five options

When we sign up for HP Instant Ink we don’t have to buy ink cartridges. We will receive this type of consumables but we will not have paid for them, we will have only subscribed to one of the available printing plansand we can print a certain number of pages per month for a fixed fee.

We are beginning to see some important differences compared to the classic printing model based on ink cartridges, and that variability that we saw with the purchase of cartridges disappears. With HP Instant Ink, it no longer matters how much ink we use, we can freely print the pages included in the printing plan we have chosen.

This means that printing in full-page, high-quality color it costs the same to do it in black and white and in low quality, and that does not imply any type of penalty or count as more than one page. Printing your photos, or your favorite drawings, will no longer be a problem.

Being able to print a fixed number of pages per month for a set fee has its advantages, that’s for sure, but at the same time it’s a challenge as not everyone has the same needs, nor the same budget. To address this issue, HP Instant Ink has shaped a total of five plans aimed at different user profiles, which offer a specific number of pages, and which have a different quota attached.

10 pages per month for 0.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages per

one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages per one euro. 50 pages per month for 3.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages per

one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages per one euro. 100 pages per month for 5.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages per

one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages per one euro. 300 pages per month for 11.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages

for one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 700 pages per month for 24.99 euros: you can expand in packs of 15 pages

for one euro.

As you can see, the plans are designed to meet the needs of almost any type of user. Thus, for example, if you are one of those who print little, or have a very limited budget, you can opt for the 10 pages per month plan, or if you need to print something else, you will have the option of the 50 pages per month plan.

On the other hand, if you are one of those who prints frequently, the plans of 100 and 300 pages per month will be your best allies, and if you want to take advantage of print large amounts of photos accumulated without having to spend a lot of money you have at your disposal the 700-page printing plan.

You may be thinking that this is all very well, but that your printing needs change frequently and that you cannot be tied to one of those printing plans, nor to a fixed fee, because one month you may print a lot and another month nothing. Well, you have nothing to worry about, since HP Instant Ink has also thought of this, and that is why it offers fully flexible operation focused on three great keys:

You can change your plan, both up and down, at any time, online and without having to give any explanations. If you don’t print anything for a month, nothing happens, your pages will accumulate for the next month and you can take advantage of them. In case you need to unsubscribe for any reason, you can also do it instantly and online, without having to waste time calling or giving explanations. You can re-register whenever you want.

Remember that all HP Instant Ink plans include a fully automated service, at home and without shipping costs, which means that when we register, the printer automatically controls the ink levels, orders cartridges when necessary and these arrive at our doorstep free of charge. As well we can recycle, free of chargeall the cartridges that we have spent.

Content offered by HP.