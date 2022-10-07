HP Instant Ink makes your life easier: ink, home delivery and recycling from 0.99 euros

- Advertisement -

Going back to routine is never easy. We get up early again, to have responsibilities that we had “forgotten” during the holidays, and also expenses that in the end accumulate and can become a problem. Fortunately, with the HP Instant Ink service ink will no longer be one of those problems.

HP Instant Ink is a service that is designed to make our lives easier, because frees us at all times from the burden which represents the use of a printer. Stop to think about it for a moment, and you will understand exactly what we are talking about:

To print you need to buy ink cartridges.

Those ink cartridges have high prices, so if you want to be able to print you have to spend a lot of money.

To get cartridges at more affordable prices you have to spend time searching and comparing in different stores.

Your printing costs depend on the ink you spend. If you print in color you will use a lot of ink, and it will cost you more money.

If you want to take care of the planet you will have to find a way to recycle all the cartridges you spend.

You will have to control the levels of the ink cartridges to avoid running out of ink at the worst possible moment.

As you can see, we were not exaggerating when we said that the use of a printer can be a burden, both financially and in terms of time. Luckily we can trust HP Instant Ink, a service where the user is the most importantand where does not exist no kind of commitment nor permanence. You are free to stay as long as you want, and you can personalize and adapt your subscription at any time according to your needs, without having to give explanations and completely online.

Discover all that HP Instant Ink can do for you

User reviews of HP Instant Ink make it clear that this is a five-star service, but why does it have such positive reviews? Well, it’s very simple. because it does not entail any obligation, as we have already said, and because in the end it frees us from all those tasks and burdens that the use of a printer represents.

When we sign up for HP Instant Ink we can choose between five different plans, and we can switch between them freely , both up and down. It is a flexible service that we can adapt to our needs.

, both up and down. It is a flexible service that we can adapt to our needs. We will receive all the ink we need to print the pages that our plan includes at home and without shipping costs. We will no longer have to go out and buy cartridges, and we will not waste time comparing prices either.

We will no longer have to go out and buy cartridges, and we will not waste time comparing prices either. We can print as we want without the cost being a problem. With HP Instant Ink It doesn’t matter how much ink we use, only the pages we print. which means that a page in color costs the same as a page printed in black and white.

which means that a page in color costs the same as a page printed in black and white. The printer will handle check for us the status of the cartridges and the remaining ink . When it detects that the levels are low, it will place an order for new cartridges without us having to do anything. This way, we’ll never run out of ink again.

. When it detects that the levels are low, it will place an order for new cartridges without us having to do anything. This way, we’ll never run out of ink again. Our HP Instant Ink service subscription includes a full recycling program free that will allow us to recycle, without effort, all the cartridges that we spend.

Print your return to routine from only 0.99 euros

HP Instant Ink is a convenient, reliable and sustainable service with which we can save up to 70% on ink, but it is also very affordable, since we can access it from only 0.99 euros per month. Indeed, for less than the cost of a coffee you can cover your monthly printing needs, and if these change you can upgrade to a higher plan at any time. Here are the five plans you can choose from:

10 pages per month for 0.99 euros: You can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

You can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 50 pages per month for 3.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 100 pages per month for 5.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 300 pages per month for 11.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 700 pages per month for 24.99 euros: you can expand in packs of 15 pages for one euro.

Remember that with the HP Instant Ink service you decide at all times what you want to do, and that you will be able to control the status of your subscription online through your client area, where you can also customize it with a few simple clicks and make different adjustments, such as changing your address and changing your plan. You can also unsubscribe and re-register whenever you want.

Content offered by HP.