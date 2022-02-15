Tech News

HP Envy Inspire, the perfect printers for the smart home

By: Brian Adam

Date:

At a time when work, family and play are still very much in the home, HP has introduced its new HP Envy Inspire printers, perfect allies for productivity, learning and creating memories. And it is that the new HP Envy Inspire 7200e and 7900e printers They provide great performance with improvements in printing speed, while being able to cover all those basic needs.

Designed based on the knowledge gained during the pandemic, where the company was able to identify the main needs of users to adapt to the new normal, the new Envy Inspire perfectly combines the best of the range of home printers together with the latest technologies such as photo inks and services with the HP Smart Printing Solution, offering one of the most complete and versatile home printing systems From the market.

And it is that in addition to facilitating the work, the Envy Inspire can also help us keep alive and celebrate the most important moments with the family, through the new photo printing capabilities that incorporate personalized printing on both sides, the insertion automatic date and location, and quality adapted to the phone in new sizes, such as panoramic and square for social networks.

In fact, these printers have a wide range of templates available through the HP Smart Appwith which we can create and personalize our own greeting cards, souvenirs and much more, quickly and really easily.

HP Instant Ink ink

However, another of the great advantages of these printers is that we don’t have to be in front of them to be able to use them. And it is that any member of the family can securely access your printer, send and store files, and print from anywhere thanks to remote access through the mobile application.

Currently we can already find both HP Envy Inspire 7200e and 7900e available on the company’s official website, with quite affordable prices that will go from 139.90 to 169.90 euros respectively. Additionally, both printers will be supported by the HP Instant Ink service.

Previous article
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

