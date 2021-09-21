HP Envy 34 AIO: An “All-in-one” for everything

The arrival of Windows 11 is imminent, and the presentation of equipment such as the HP Envy 34 AIO They are proof that manufacturers have already done their homework and, consequently, we are already beginning to see the first computers designed specifically for the new Redmond operating system. And at least with regard to this HP proposal, we can say that the industry seems to be as interested in Windows 11 as are a large number of users.

The HP Envy 34 AIO is, as its name tells us, an “All in one” computer with a spectacular 34-inch IPS screen with 5K resolution (5,120 x 2,160 pixels) in a 21: 9 aspect ratio, with a brightness of 500 nits and 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. In addition, the screen has been specially designed to take full advantage of Snap Layouts, one of the new features of Windows 11 that allows you to compose displays of various elements on the screen, and open them quickly and comfortably.

As for their interior, they have not wanted to fall short (and of course they have not), and consequently we will find a 11th generation Intel Core-i9 processor accompanied by a graphics adapter NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Max Q. This makes the HP Envy 34 AIO the first AIO equipped with a GeForce RTX 3080 graphics adapter. And I think it is an excellent choice, since with a screen of that size and resolution, without a doubt the system will take full advantage of DLSS technology. . This set will be supported by 32 gigabytes of RAM and NVMe storage.

To complement image quality, the HP Envy 34 AIO features two Bang & Olufsen speakers, integrated into the system in a very discreet way, unlike previous models, in which the sound system was clearly visible at the bottom of the computer, under the screen. This gives it an extra design touch that, in addition, makes it more difficult to distinguish if what we are looking at is really a complete computer or, on the contrary, it is just a monitor.

Regarding connectivity, it has two USB ports (Thunderbolt 4) type C and one HDMI output portAs very interesting complements, the HP Envy 34 AIO has a webcam, but it is not integrated into the PC chassis. Instead, it is a removable element that can be placed in various locations on the edge of the screen, to adjust it to the orientation we want. AND it also has an induction charging base on the stand, so you can use that part of the computer to charge the smartphone.

We do not yet know what price the HP Envy 34 AIO will have in Europe, but it has already been announced in the United States, where it will go on sale in October, with a price that will start from $ 1,999.

