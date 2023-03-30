HP announces Victus and Omen notebooks with GeForce RTX 40 and expands line of gaming monitors

HP announced on Tuesday (28) a series of new products for its gamer line, including high-performance notebooks and monitors with different form factors. A highlight among the advertisements is the debut of the first notebook in the Omen lineup equipped with a Mini LED display ensuring excellent brightness and contrast.

Notebooks from the Omen line

One of the main novelties of the North American manufacturer is its new notebook for productivity, the Omen Transcend 16, which boasts a 16 inch Mini LED backlit screen with WQXGA resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels) 240 Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color gamut coverage and up to 1180 nits brightness.

Users can also take advantage of the Omen Transcend 16’s hardware versatility to run games with its powerful hardware configurable with up to the Intel Core i9-13900H and a GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. In the memory department, there is support for up to 16 GB of RAM DDR5 and 1 TB of SSD storage.

The Omen 16, HP’s classic gaming notebook model, is now available with new high-performance processors from Intel and AMD. It is possible to configure the device with up to the Core i9-13900HX or Ryzen 7940HS. Still talking about its processing power, the laptop can be equipped with the GeForce RTX 4080.

The notebooks are updated with a new Quad HD resolution screen that now reaches a frequency of 240 Hz and a response time of 3 milliseconds, ensuring excellent fluidity for running games, which should also benefit from its expanded capacity of up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB PCIe SSD.