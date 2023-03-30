HP announces Victus and Omen notebooks with GeForce RTX 40 and expands line of gaming monitors

HP announced on Tuesday (28) a series of new products for its gamer line, including high-performance notebooks and monitors with different form factors. A highlight among the advertisements is the debut of the first notebook in the Omen lineup equipped with a Mini LED displayensuring excellent brightness and contrast.
One of the main novelties of the North American manufacturer is its new notebook for productivity, the Omen Transcend 16, which boasts a 16 inch Mini LED backlit screen with WQXGA resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels) 240 Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color gamut coverage and up to 1180 nits brightness.
Users can also take advantage of the Omen Transcend 16’s hardware versatility to run games with its powerful hardware configurable with up to the Intel Core i9-13900H and a GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. In the memory department, there is support for up to 16 GB of RAM DDR5 and 1 TB of SSD storage.
The Omen 16, HP’s classic gaming notebook model, is now available with new high-performance processors from Intel and AMD. It is possible to configure the device with up to the Core i9-13900HX or Ryzen 7940HS. Still talking about its processing power, the laptop can be equipped with the GeForce RTX 4080.
The notebooks are updated with a new Quad HD resolution screen that now reaches a frequency of 240 Hz and a response time of 3 milliseconds, ensuring excellent fluidity for running games, which should also benefit from its expanded capacity of up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB PCIe SSD.
Below the models in the Omen line, the Victus 16 serves as a more affordable option for players looking for less aggressive prices. With an identical design to previous generations, the notebook features configurations with up to an Intel Core i7-13700HX or AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS. Available graphics cards include up to the GeForce RTX 4070.
Models can be purchased with screens up to 240 Hz with Quad HD resolution (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) and 1 millisecond response time. The manufacturer has not yet confirmed the memory options of the new notebooks.
A total of nine Omen monitors have been announced by HP. Models vary in sizes between 24, 27, 32 and 34 inches with resolution up to 4K. The highest pixel density belongs to the Omen 27k, with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels on a 27-inch display that refreshes at a rate of 144 Hz.
All models are divided into three suffixes:
- “s” (speed or “speed”, in Portuguese): screens with a refresh rate of 240 Hz;
- “q”: screens with Quad HD resolution;
- “qs”: screens with Quad HD resolution and 240 Hz refresh rate;
- “k”: screens with 4K resolution;
- “c”: curved screens.
For budget users, the HP Omen 24 serves as an entry-level option with a 24-inch screen, Full HD resolution (1080p) and 165 Hz refresh rate. The HP Omen 27 is an alternative with a larger viewing area, but with basic features.
The largest model in the new series is the Omen 34c with a 34-inch ultrawide screen, 1500R curvature, Quad HD resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio. The monitor supports HDR content, giving gamers one of the best visual experiences in the lineup.
All announced notebooks and displays will officially launch in mid-Q2 2023 in the US. For now, there is no forecast of launch in Europe. The HP Omen 27qs is the only model already available for pre-order through the North American manufacturer’s partner stores. Check the prices:
Notebooks
- Omen Transcend 16: from US$1,669 (about R$8,600)
- Omen 16: from US$1,299 (about R$6,700)
- Victus 16: from US$1,049 (about R$5,410)
Monitors
- Omen 24: US$199 (about R$1,029)
- Omen 27: US$249 (about R$1,280)
- Omen 27s: US$349 (about R$1,799)
- Omen 27q: US$299 (about R$1,540)
- Omen 27qs: US$429 (about R$2,210)
- Omen 27k: US$579 (about R$2,989)
- Omen 32q: US$399 (about R$2,059)
- Omen 32c: US$379 (about R$1,950)
- Omen 34c: US$479 (about R$2,469)