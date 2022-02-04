Twitter is taking more care every day to take care of its users from negative content. That is why the company is about to test a downvote button worldwide, as they feel it is the best way to learn to identify what type of content usually makes people uncomfortable.

How does the Twitter downvote button work?

Via Pixabay

Twitter notes that the downvote button will only reach a select group of users globally. So the test will consist of the following: users will be able to use the downvote button every time they see a tweet that bothers them.

It should be noted that downvotes on an answer will not be visible to the public, and downvotes made by users can only be seen by users themselves. This means that only Twitter will have access to downvotes.

What we do not know is if this test will be like the previous one and will include different versions of the downvote button. In tests conducted a few months ago, some users saw upvote and downvote buttons.

Instead, others only saw the option of the downvote button and the heart to give a like. On the other hand, certain people only saw thumbs up and thumbs down as options.

Have other companies already implemented a downvote button?

Since 2005 Reddit has a downvote button. Facebook tested using the button in 2018, but the feature didn’t last long. Instead, Instagram only allows users to hide likes.

How did the experiment perform in previous tests?

Twitter commented that it received positive feedback from people who participated in july tests from last year. Thanks to this, the company has set itself the goal of expanding this option to more users on the web very soon and making it reach iOS and Android users as soon as possible.

The company comments that most users used the downvote button

as a tool to flag content they didn’t want to see or found irrelevant.