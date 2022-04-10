How will Elon Musk fit in on Twitter? Lights and shadows

It’s been a few days since Elon Musk’s arrival on Twitter and, as we told you then, it did it in style, almost debuting with a survey in which it asked users of the social network if they would like the long-awaited function to be added to be able to edit tweets already published. More or less like asking at the Santiago Bernabéu which is the best soccer team in the world. Well, in the case of Musk’s question, the answer was even more predictable. Maybe he did it for the April Fools joke, or maybe because he already knew that Twitter was already working on it.

And it is that, indeed, as we told you just a day later, Twitter confirmed, this time without jokes, that it was working on the tweet editing function, and that a first version of it will soon arrive on Twitter Blue. He did it in a tweet in which there was something interesting, a phrase, «No, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉«, a more than obvious reference to the survey previously published by Musk. A clarification that seemed to claim the authorshippreventing Musk from subsequently claiming the credit for being responsible for it.

Personally, I already said it at the time that that phrase, in that tweet, it seemed to me a clear measure to mark the ground, and not in a particularly friendly way. It sounded, although this is an interpretation, that the Musk survey had not been very funny on Twitter. Of course, it would be a key factor to know if the billionaire was already aware, as a shareholder of the company, that the editing function was already on the way.

And now we know, from Yahoo! Sports, which There are already Twitter employees wondering what Musk can and cannot do. The company is hosting an internal Q&A session, where employees can pose their questions to members of the board of directors, and it has been confirmed that Elon Musk will participate in it. And, according to the publication, an employee has raised the following question:

«Quick question: If an employee tweeted some of the things Elon tweets, they’d likely be the subject»

What this question raises is that if a Twitter worker were to post messages on the social network like some of those posted by Musk, would be the subject of a human resources investigation. Something that questions whether the members of the board of directors, as is the case with Elon Musk, should be subject to the same rules as the rest of the members of the company regarding what can be published and what cannot be published.

Given the doubts of this and other employees, it would have already been confirmed that the quality vote in the decisions will correspond to Parag Agrawal, CEO of the company since the departure of Jack Dorsey a few months ago. However, Musk confirmed when confirming his entry on his Twitter, that he was “looking forward to working with Parag and the Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in the coming months«. He was imaginable, because of his personality, but he has already made it totally clear that his entry into the board of directors is not to be a vase.

Of course, we must remember that Musk has already starred in numerous controversies on Twitter in the past, more or less recent. From the bullshit (to say the least) of challenging Vladimir Putin one on one, to making announcements about possible financial operations related to Tesla that resulted in an investigation by regulators. What will happen now that you have a say in how the social network works? It’s a bit scary to think about, really.