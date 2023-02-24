How was the social network Tuenti

- Advertisement -

The social network Tuenti It hit the market in 2006 to try to become a communication platform for young university students. Created in Spain by Zaryn Dentzel, a young man of American origin, its approach was, at the beginning, very similar to that of Facebook, created by Mark Zuckerberg in February 2004.

In 2009, Tuenti was the most famous social network in Spain, it was above Facebook.

In fact, Tuenti became its direct competitor, even beating it during its first years of life. In Spain, it was the most used social network during the first decade of the 21st century, and the digital platform that generated the most queries and searches online. In 2008 it reached fourth place in the Google Zeitgeist ranking, as one of the most active platforms in the world.

In 2010 it reached 10 million users, most of them adolescents -although the age limit to have a profile on Tuenti was 14 years. It had two offices, in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​where more than 250 employees worked, coming from 21 different countries.

In 2011, it managed 15% of web traffic in Spain and Telefónica became a shareholder, a company that ended up buying Tuenti in 2013 for 70 million euros. Although it kept the social network functions for a while, the company wanted to launch its own virtual mobile operator for young people.

First, it integrated the product into the social network and, later, when the push from Facebook and Instagram cornered the use of Tuenti as a social network, it eliminated all social functions and left only the active telephone company. This became part of O2, Telefónica’s virtual mobile operator, in 2019, which meant the end of the Tuenti trademark permanently.

What did Tuenti offer?

Despite the fact that it was similar to Facebook, Tuenti tried to differentiate itself in order to achieve a loyal audience over time. Some of the most important functions were:

– Profile: there was a section called “My Profile” that allowed you to configure visibility. There the person could upload a photograph and personal information such as gender, age, current status, birthday, city of residence, the type of relationship she wanted, etc. There was also a section called “My board” that functioned as the Facebook wall. The user could upload photos, comments and more.

– Seeker: It had a search engine that was used to find your friends easily, it was just a matter of placing their real name so that they would appear. Through the same browser, it was also possible to access sections linked to Tuenti, such as “Tuenti Pages”, “Videos” and “Tuenti Sites”.

– Events: a tool that appeared in 2007 that made it possible to schedule activities with contacts. Everything could be recorded, whether it was parties, jobs, meetings, among others. These events could be public or private and informed about the people who would attend.

–Chat: Being a social network, it introduced the possibility of chatting with contacts in 2009, then, in 2010, it optimized this function with the introduction of “video chat”. This increased its fame because it allowed people to talk through the webcam and even served as a conversation channel when playing online video games with friends. This addition was a huge plus that set it apart from Facebook.

– Tuenti Pages: It had the support to create pages within the same platform, which could be sponsored by Tuenti.

– Games: a tool that arrived in 2010 that made it possible for users to play in real time with other people within the network.

– Videos: It showed the most viewed content, sorted it by genre, like music, humor, sports, etc.

– Mobile: It had the name “You”, it was about receiving an invitation after completing a form and making a minimum recharge of 10 euros. It allowed the use of mobile phone services between contacts on the social network.

How to recover photos and information from Tuenti?

If you want to recover the photos and information you had on Tuenti, all you have to do is send an email to [email protected] It is vital that you write from the same email you used on Tuenti and within two days you will receive a link to download everything you uploaded to the social network.

You can also choose to send an information retrieval request to [email protected] The section to make the claim is in “Public Policies”.