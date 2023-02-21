How users make their Wi-Fi network exposed to cybercriminals

Users must keep the data of their routers updated to navigate safely on the Internet

The networks Wifi are one of the most common ways for cybercriminals to infiltrate on any device and steal user information, and although these may include passwords and other methods of securitythere are some bad practices on the part of users that allow users to cybercriminals access without problem.

Bad practices not only involve the user not having established a safe key or an exclusive for the signal Wifibut also, they are related to the ignorance of the consequences that generate data to third parties.

Using a weak password or not having one

The first step to having a secure Wi-Fi network is to establish a password for the internet signal emitted by the router. A keyless network can be exploited by cybercriminals to use it as a door to the connection of others devices such as computers, laptops, cell phones, televisions or sound equipment.

Router passwords must meet a number of conditions to ensure they are effective, such as using special characters in addition to uppercase letters, lowercase letters, and numbers

In general, it is not necessary for a password to access the grid be extremely long, but there does have to be some level of security.

Keys like “password” either “QWERTY” are too common and easy to guess to even consider them as options within the possible passwords. Therefore, it is suggested to include in it a word or phrase with a number of characters greater than 12, in addition to having uppercase, lowercase, numbers and special characters.

Using an old router

Like a cell phone old one stops having updates or security patches after a certain time of use, the router that provides signal Internet, they also have a similar shelf life.

It should always be clear in the world of technology that if an old device continues to work, it does not mean that it does so properly or safely.

If a router is not updated, users will be more vulnerable to possible cyber attacks

In the case of router, older models stop receiving support updates, which translates to less security. Over time, even when the password Of the signal Wifi remains current and the service continues to function, the security with which it operates drastically declines and it will no longer protect the network from new threats.

That is why users should keep informed about when the companies Manufacturers of these devices stop issuing updates to them and change them when appropriate.

Using “random” passwords

In the case of access keys for local connections to Internet, they have programmed default passwords made up of a combination of upper and lower case letters and numbers. However, even when they do not form concrete words or phrases, they are not really safe.

Usually, the companies that manufacture these devices have a password generation system that is not really random, so it cannot be guaranteed that they cannot be violated by cybercriminals. It is preferable to modify this password for a personalized one that takes into account the additional security criteria previously indicated.