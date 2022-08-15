How to zoom YouTube videos

Premium users can use the video zoom function until September 1. (REUTERS/Given Ruvic)

YouTube enabled the zoom function for its content although, at the moment, it is available for its premium clients.

This term of use for users belonging to YouTube Premium and that they pay a monthly subscription is because the video zoom is being tested by the platform developers before it is enabled for the rest of the world.

In order to zoom in on any YouTube video, users will need to pinch the screen in or out on the area you wish to enlarge. The functionality will be available for devices Android and iOSso all users will be able to benefit regardless of the type of smartphone they use.

YouTube Premium has three offers: the normal subscription, which costs USD $13.60; the family one, which includes five members, with a cost of USD$20.41; and the one for students, still at USD$7.93.

Currently, users generally only make use of a video resizing function so that the displayed image covers the entire screen. screen Of the device.

YouTube Premium

If a person wants to test the zoom feature, they can do so by subscribing to YouTube Premium before next September 1.

The biggest benefit of this version of the platform is the removal of ads on videos. In addition, you can download content to devices to be viewed offline, the ability to play music content in the background, among other options.

As part of the benefits, users will be able to access content offered by Youtube music.

YouTube Premium rates are differentiated into three offers: the normal subscription that costs USD$13.60; the family one, which includes five members at a cost of USD$20.41; and the one for students at USD$7.93.

Currently .the alternative of annual subscription It is not offered on the YouTube Premium site in countries like Peru, Colombia or Argentina, but it is for Brazil and Mexico.

YouTube Shopping, a way to support creators

YouTube also has a shopping feature, called YouTube Shoppingenabled so that all content creators within your member program can offer products to subscribers of your channels or visitors of your videos.

This feature is intended to help content creators of the platform to reach a broader audience in commercial terms or, in any case, to enable people interested in buying the products shown in a video to do so within the YouTube platform.

According to Robert Kynclhead of business of the video platform company, the shopping function does not take a part of the creator earnings as a commission, but they can have net profits after advertising their products or recommending them. This way the credibility they have is beneficial to them.

To improve the experience for both creators and consumers of its videos, YouTube has partnered with Shopify to offer live selling tools.

