How to write on WhatsApp with colored letters

WhatsApp It is the instant messaging application par excellence, although it has its rivals, there are still many more who prefer the platform owned by Facebook. This is mainly due to the good updates that come to the application, its speed, and the few problems that it has had over the years.

Well, not long ago another of its updates arrived, thanks to which you now have the possibility of reacting with emojis to messages from other contacts. This function started on Facebook, went on to Instagram, and now it has finally arrived on WhatsApp, so that we can better express what messages from our friends or family provoke in us.

If you have not yet discovered this new update, and you want to know how it works, you should know that it is very simple. And the only thing you are going to have to do is press the message you want to react to for a few moments, and immediately the available emojis will appear.

It’s that simple to write on WhatsApp with colored letters

Of course, there are changes that seem like they will never come, which makes us think that the only remedy is to wait, but this is not always the case. We refer to the WhatsApp sources. It is true that if you change the font of your phone, the messaging app will also change it, but thanks to an application that you can download from Google Play, you have the option of changing the colors of fonts, without a doubt, a great way to surprise your friends.

In addition, the process is so extremely simple that all you need is to download a free app available on Google Play to be able to write on WhatsApp with colored letters.





First of all, you are going to have to head over to Google Play to download the BlueWord app.

Once you have done it, you will have to select it as default and then enter WhatsApps.

When you have entered, you will have to give the necessary permissions to the application.

After this, all you have to do is enter any chat and start writing.

Now you will see that your keyboard is different, but it won’t take long to get used to it, especially when you leave your friends surprised by sending messages with the letters in blue. Y It is not something that is limited to WhatsApp, but you can also use this font on Facebook, Instagram and even the least used, not forgotten, text messages.