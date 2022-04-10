How to write down on Google Maps those places you want to visit

When traveling and visiting places, the most common thing is that we have in mind a list of places we want to go and see. However, this is something that many of us can forgetand in the end some of those locations are not visited.

This is where Google Maps comes into action, an application that allows you create a list of these mentioned places that you would like to visit, and everything in a very simple way to get the most out of your next trips.

Among the various functions that Google Maps allows you to configure, one of the least known is possibly that of being able to save those sites that are of interest to you to visit later. However, the button that serves to save the locations can be found quite easily on the screen, not to mention that its use is so basic like clicking on it and adding the places you want to the list.

Without much more to add about it, let’s go now with the step by step to save those points that you want to visit through Google Maps on your mobile device, whether it is an Android or iOS.

How to save locations on Google Maps to visit them later

– Enter the Google Maps app and search for the city you want.

– Once you position yourself in that location, click on the site or establishment that you want to save to visit them later.

– When the place file is opened, just below the name and description of the place, click on the button that indicates Save.

– In the new window that will open, click on the tab that says to visit.

– Add a note about the place if you want and tap Ready.

This is basically what you should do with any place you want to visit in the future. In addition to the list of to visit, you can also add locations in other lists What Travel Plans, Favorites, Featured Places or also click on new list to create a custom one.