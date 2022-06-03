How to work doing Stock photography, a profession with a present and a future

Millions of people around the world use Stock photos daily to illustrate articles, create banners, do advertising campaigns, academic papers… stock photos can be found in various image banks, both free and paid, some of them being integrated on famous image creation platforms, such as canva or the recent Wepik.

The fact is that it is not easy to take stock photos, you have to know special techniques, have a global vision and think about the public that may want to use a specific photo.

The most beautiful photo in the world of the Sagrada Familia, for example, can be much less successful than a photo of a drop of water falling into a lake, since the latter can be used to illustrate a greater number of articles and diverse material .

That’s the topic of Freepik’s first free webinar, the first in a series they’re calling Freepik Galaxy, where they’ll share their insights on stock photography, the current market, and trends.

This first webinar is entitled «Make stock photography your profession«, and will be held on Thursday, June 9 at 20:00 CSET.

There are currently more than 21,000 photography and design contributors from more than 100 countries collaborating with Freepik, so there is a lot of information they can give us on a topic that interests more and more professional photographers.

we will learn how stock photography worksvarious tricks, success stories, latest trends and, of course, the step by step to make a living with it.

You can sign up at contributor.freepik.com.