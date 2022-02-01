Search here...
How to watch YouTube (or Twitch) videos without being disturbed while using your mobile

By: Brian Adam

The iPhone has had picture in picture (PiP) options relatively recently, especially if we compare it with Android, where this function has a long tradition among some manufacturers, such as Samsung, who have used it all their lives under the name of floating windows. Well, surely you know, but if not, we’re going to tell you how to make sure that the space it occupies on the screen doesn’t bother you when you’re messing around with other apps. And there are times when it is not enough to have a video in PiP mode, since the app that we have below is barely visible, or controls that are necessary to manage what we do are hidden. For those cases, Apple thought of an option that is to hide that floating window to have the screen space completely free. How can we activate it? PiP mode is very easy to execute because you simply have to exit the application you are in (and that supports this mode) by sliding your finger from the bottom up from the bottom of the screen. As you can see in the screenshots that you have just below, you will see that automatically what we are seeing can be enjoyed on the home screen. Now, what happens if we are on WhatsApp and it doesn’t matter where we put it, below or above, that it always covers us more than necessary? Well, here comes the little iOS trick because if we slide the window from right to left (or from left to right), we will be able to hide it outside the visible space but, and here comes the most important thing, without stopping reproducing what we are watching, or listening. As you can see from the screenshots that you have above, the window will be out of our sight and as the only vestige of its presence we will have a tab that we can move from top to bottom to place it where it best suits us or press it again, sliding to the right, to make the PiP window visible again. Another of the windows of this trick is that apps that do not have playback in the background or remain active when we lock the iPhone screen suddenly continue to listen, so we can use it as a way of, in those cases of programs where streamers chat, talk and talk, consume that content as if it were a podcast or a song. By simply tapping on the side lock button. >

