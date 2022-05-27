How to watch TV for free on your Android mobile: enjoy the Champions League final and the rest of DTT

Don’t want to miss the Champions League final even if you’re not going to be in front of a TV? If you have an Android you can access any DTT channel without costing you anything: we tell you the best ways to watch the game wherever you want. And the rest of the broadcasts, which you can play any DTT program.

Perhaps traditional television is losing its place against platforms such as Netflix, Disney + or HBO Max, but it will always have its pull with live moments; in addition to its exclusive programs. And what about sporting events: although there are services like DAZN, DTT continues to be a good showcase for sports. Like the next Champions League final, for example.

All TV free and live

There are several applications from which you can watch DTT on your smartphone without paying a penny. All free broadcasts they tend to offer a window from which mobile users can peek. Since the smartphone has freed multimedia playback from the chains imposed by the living room, what better way to take advantage of that versatility.

We have tested many applications to watch TV on Android, we even load IPTV lists on Kodi to access live DTT. With all this experience we are going to recommend the best ways to watch the next Champions League final for free. Or what you want.

The best bet: Tivify

Given the The Champions League final will be broadcast by La Primera, you can see it in any application that allows you to play DTT. And Tivify is our favorite app. For its stability, for its number of channels and for its general quality in the streaming.

Tivify does not require a subscription, although it does require registration. The account is free, you can see all the channels live and even record the Spanish radio and television. This concerns the Champions League: you can record the final match to repeat the goals as many times as you want.

Tivify Developer: TVUp Media Telecom SL

Download: google play

Price: Free

Category: Entertainment

No records: TDT Channels

This app is wonderful when it comes to watching all the free-to-air channels of DTT: it allows you to access them from your mobile without complications and with a couple of clicks. Even no user registration: just install and view.

TDT Channels is a development that is not found in Google Play. To install it on your phone you need to access the Marc Vila page, its developer, and download the latest APK. It is located at this link.

Official TVE app: the Champions live

Given that La Primera broadcasts the long-awaited match between Real Madrid and Liverpool live, all you have to do is download the official application of the platform to see it; in addition to the rest of the contents of the corporation, such as everything in its à la carte service.

There is no greater mystery: once RTVE Play is installed on your Android, you have to access the live broadcasts and choose La Primera. Remember: The match starts on Saturday, May 28 at 9:00 p.m. in Spain. Although we probably don’t have to remind you.

RTVE Play Developer: RTVE Interactive Media

Download: google play

Category: Entertainment

The Champions League final without installing applications

That you don’t want to install applications to watch DTT? No problem, there is a generic way to access all open broadcasts from a single portal: DTT Channels. Click on the following link, choose the channel and load your broadcast on streaming directly on your Android.