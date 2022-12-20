How to watch the video summary of the year in BeReal

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The BeReal application, which allows sharing impromptu photographs taken with the rear and front camera of the mobile at the same timealready offers the possibility of generating a video with the summary of the best moments of the year 2022. Similar to the annual summary of Spotify, BeReal provides a video that can be downloaded and shared on this and other social networks.

BeReal alerts at a random moment of the day to share that moment in an impromptu way

This option is available from BeReal Memories, the section of the app where you can see the images uploaded during the previous weeks, under the name Summary, from where you can access a video that contains the best moments of the year. A video that can only be generated until January 31, 2023which on the other hand seems logical.

To achieve this, in addition to having a BeReal profile and having published several images throughout the year (so that there is enough material for the generation of the video), you must make sure that you have the most recent version of the app installed, since only on This appears the Summary option.

How to download the summary of the year in BeReal

Once these checks are done, follow these steps:

-Open the BeReal app.

-Press on the profile photo in the upper right corner of the home screen.

-Select the option «See all my Memories» located under the calendar.

-Press on the screen-shaped icon that appears at the bottom.

-Activate the white button that says “Generate my 2022 video summary”.

From there the video would be generated, but in some specific moments when the platform is overloaded, the user could be included in a waiting list and after a few minutes they would be notified that the video is already available. In the event that an error message appears, you should try again and, if necessary, close the app, reopen it and restart the process indicated above for the generation of the video summary of 2022.

When the video is generated, it can be shared from BeReal itself (by clicking on the icon that allows this option) as well as being saved on the mobile to be able to share it by other means (instant messaging, email, other social networks…).