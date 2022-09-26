How to watch the spacecraft crash into the asteroid live

There are only a few hours left for NASA to a ship on an in order to determine if it is a good strategy to change its orbit.

As we have seen in some movies, if an asteroid decides to go towards Earth, one of the things that could be done is to send bombs so that, when hitting the asteroid, it modifies its route, and passes by instead of crashing into our planet. To find out if this is feasible, NASA will do a test tonight, crashing a small ship on an asteroid to analyze the data and verify how much it is capable of modifying its trajectory.

The mission “Double Asteroid Redirection Test” will thus change the trajectory of the asteroid Dimorphos, and we will be able to see live how the heads towards it, and then destroys itself on its surface.

It is important to be clear that this asteroid does not represent any threat to Earth, it is just a test that is being done to prevent the situation of the dinosaurs from repeating itself in the future.

We can see the mission, in this link, in two ways:

– A live broadcast, with narration from NASA.

– A transmission from the Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation (DRACO). No narration, just to the crash.

During the mission, DRACO will take photos all the way and send them back to Earth. It will send one per second. Those photos will be broadcast on NASA TV beginning at 2:30 pm PT, 5:30 pm ET. In Spain it will be 11:30 p.m.but the collision will only occur at 1:14 a.m. from Monday to Tuesday (Spanish time).

So far they have more than 200,000 images of DRACO, enough for a good video.

The curious thing about the Dimorphos asteroid is that no one has seen it before, it is not known what shape it has, so the analysis of how its trajectory is modified will be really interesting, without any forecast at the moment.

You can learn more about the mission at nasa.gov/specials/pdco/index.html#dart.