How to watch the “satellite train” launched by Starlink

Starlink, the company spun off from SpaceX with which its creator and CEO, Elon Musk, wants to bring the Internet connection via to any corner of the planet with a clear sky, has a new set of its microsatellites into orbit.

Starlink already has around 3,000 satellites in orbit for global Internet connection

And as on previous occasions, and to the irritation of astronomy fans and to the astonishment of celestial observers, a series of sightings of his “satellite ”that kind of spatial procession in which at dawn or dusk, at certain points on the planet, a row of moving luminous points can be distinguished, which turn out to be the last deployed satellites, before occupying their definitive work positions.

For those who want to know precisely when to see these satellites and the celestial area in which to look for them, it is essential to use the FindStarlink.com website, but it can already be anticipated that for the specific case of those interested in seeing them from the Iberian Peninsula the best moments will be the following:

-Friday September 9 from 21:26 and for only 4 minutes.

-Saturday September 10 from 21:33 CET and for only 5 minutes.

It will be the first enlistment of this type visible from Spain since the one that took place last May. Despite their small size, these satellites are clearly visible in the hours closest to dawn and dusk due to the incidence of the sun’s rays on their solar panels, which are reflected and enhanced at the right angle.

On this occasion the “satellite train” is made up of 51 units still corresponding to the first generation of Starlink microsatellites that were launched last Monday at 4:09 CET from Cape Canaveral, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that was completing its seventh launch. It should be remembered that one of the hallmarks of SpaceX’s private space program is the reusable nature of its rocketswhich greatly reduces costs.