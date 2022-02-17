How to watch the LVI Super Bowl between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams on mobile

It seems unbelievable how quickly time passes. Not long ago we were in the middle of summer enjoying the pre-season games and now there is nothing left for the LVI Super Bowl to be held. One of the most followed sports shows in the world and that this year will experience a new episode that nobody knows how it will end. Not in vain, it is the first time that these two teams meet in the final of the American football league.

It will be the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams who will face each other at the SoFi Stadium, located in the Californian city and which has a capacity for more than 70,000 spectators. It was inaugurated in 2020, in the year of the pandemic, and for the second consecutive year a team from the same city could win the Vince Lombardi trophy. Already last year Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers achieved that milestone, so this year it could be repeated with the Rams.

How can you watch the Super Bowl on mobile?

In Spain, the NFL is a sport that can only be seen through payment platforms, since there is no open chain that is going to give it, so taking this premise into account, it becomes difficult to access the broadcast within our smartphones. Even so, there are two platforms that offer the game and that will carry out a pre- and post-deployment at the height of the event.

Where to watch the LVI Super Bowl.

Within the panorama of operators we have the case of Movistar+, which will give all the importance that this event has through a special before the start of the game and which will be directed by the four specialists who have been broadcasting the entire season: Moisés Molina, Rubén Ibeas, Javier López and Álvaro Rodríguez. We will be able to follow everything that happens after 00:00. from sunday night to monday on the Movistar Deportes channel, and from 00:15h. in #Vamos, in any of the windows that are activated from the platform.

However, there is another alternative to watch the game (which will start at 12:30 a.m.): and that is to do it in the original version and taking advantage of one of the broadcasts that will be seen on North American television, through NFL GamePass, the international platform that the league itself has enabled and that will allow its subscribers to see everything that happens at SoFi Stadium, without missing a single detail, both before and after, thanks to specials, analysis programs and a whole gallery of experts and former NFL players. If you don’t have a plan for the season, you can get a Super Bowl Pass much cheaper.