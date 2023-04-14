How to watch the free Man United vs Sevilla live stream

Man United vs Sevilla kicks off later today at 3 PM ET. The first leg of the Europa League quarter-final, it seems likely that Manchester United will snatch a victory here given Sevilla’s recent run of poor results. Whichever side you’re backing, you’re sure to be keen to watch the Man United vs Sevilla live stream. That’s where we’re here to help. With so many streaming services around, we’ve tracked down what you need to know. Namely, Paramount has the exclusive streaming rights to the Europa League until the end of the 2029/30 season so that’s where you need to head. Here’s everything else you need to know about how to watch the Man United vs Sevilla live stream, including a trick to watch the action unfold for free from anywhere in the world.

Watch the Man United vs Sevilla live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the exclusive home of the Europa League as well as other soccer tournaments and elates such as the Champions League. If you’re keen to expand your international soccer watching habits, you’ll need to sign up to it to avoid missing out. Fortunately, Paramount Plus is very affordable at just $5 per month or $50 per year. Besides offering live coverage of the Europa League, you also get access to plenty of on-demand shows and movies. There’s original content like Yellowstone and Star Trek: Picard. It’s also the home to all things Star Trek and South Park, as well as major movies such as Top Gun Maverick. There’s a seven-day free trial if you’re solely interested in watching Man United vs Sevilla for free but at such an affordable price, you may find yourself sticking around.

Watch the Man United vs Sevilla live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you travel abroad frequently, you’ll have noticed your streaming services rarely follow you. That’s certainly the case with Paramount Plus and your access to the Europa League as different countries have different geo-restrictions that limit how you can watch the match. Sign up for one of the best VPNs such as NordVPN and you can trick your online connection into thinking you’re still back home in the US. You just use the app to pick a US-based server and that’s all that’s required from you. From there, it’s easy to access Paramount Plus and keep up with all your soccer needs. There’s no longer a NordVPN free trial but you can depend on a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re uncertain. As NordVPN also protects all your browsing history and provides better security than any public Wi-Fi can offer, it’s worth sticking with in the long term.

