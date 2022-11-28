How to watch Paramount+ from your Mac

- Advertisement -

Paramount+ is known by the Apple community as one of the great platforms through which you can watch different series and movies through various channels. So, in case you are new to the community or just don’t know how to properly access Paramount+ from your Mac, here you will know everything about it.

Some years ago, Paramount’s production company It launched its own site called CBS All Access during 2014. A few years later, in 2021 it changed its name to Paramount+. Remember that you can access from different countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Italy and many other countries.

On the platform you can find different content options from CBS, Showtime, Comedy Central, as well as other interesting opportunities such as Star Trek, recently Halo and many other content that it produces in an original way.

So you can access Paramount+ from your Mac

Of course, among the main ways to access the Paramount+ service from a Mac is through a browser.

Access from your browser on Mac

You will first have to go to the Paramount+ website and then have to click the TRY FREE button or appear under another similar name in some cases.

Select the subscription plan you want and then proceed to click Continue. You will have to make your account for the first time.

Enter your information such as full name, email address and password. Then just proceed to continue.

The website will request some other more specific payment information on the screen it will display. Then all you have to do is click Launch Paramount+.

Paramount+ does not ask for payments unless you have finished your free trial. You will have a seven-day free trial.

You will be able to watch Paramount+ on Apple TV channels on Mac

The Cupertino company gives the opportunity to see the service from the Apple TV app

You will only have to access the TV app.

Then just search and select the Paramount+ channel.

Continue clicking the button that indicates “Try for free” or also “Subscribe”.

You may need to sign in to your Apple ID.

Finally, to finish and be able to see the service, enter the latest billing information to make the payment correctly.