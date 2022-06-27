How to watch LaLiga matches legally for free

Are you a fervent fan of LaLiga and want an option to watch games for free and legally? Well, although this today is quite difficult to achieve due to the exclusive rights that certain platforms haveyes there is a functional alternative to achieve it.

And it is because, if you did not know, the Audiovisual Communication Law has ruled since 1997 that at least one game must be broadcast openboth from LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank, and these rights to date are held by Gol TV.

[mb_related_posts1]

To enter into context, in recent times various negotiations had been carried out, in which the platforms that were going to keep the rights to broadcast the LaLiga Santander matches would be determined, being DAZN and Movistar the services chosen for this.

On the other hand, and as this mandatory match must always be broadcast on an open day, these meetings must also belong to some platform that acquires them. And although the auction that took place for these rights did not turn out to be as fruitful as thought, MediaPro returned to keep the game open to be broadcast on Gol TV.

Remember that the matches of those who compete in Europe are not broadcast

Now, leaving out the technical section, you must be very clear that in the matches assigned by MediaPro, you cannot be playing no team that is fighting for European competitionsthat is, the 7 that were first in LaLiga.

Now that this point has been explained, all that remains is to comment on how to access the Gol TV channel from your mobile, something that turns out to be quite easy and that you can do by clicking on the following link.

Last but not least, if you are outside of Spanish territory, it is certain that these addresses will not open for you, since nothing else is available for Spain. If this becomes your case, you just have to download a VPN and change your address to the Iberian country.

[mb_related_posts2]