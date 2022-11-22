How to watch Apple TV Plus on Android

- Advertisement -

Apple TV Plus is one of the best streaming platforms in Spain and is also present in Latin America and the United States. It has great content, like shows like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, For All Mankind, and more. For this reason, having the ability to run the application on an Android device is an advantage that will bring many benefits.

Apple TV Plus has a huge number of great shows worth watching, having it on Android will be very helpful.

Of course, Apple TV Plus works seamlessly on any Apple product like iPhone, iPad, Mac, etc. This may make many believe that having it installed on Android is impossible, but it is not. The truth is that, despite the fact that there is no official app for the service for Android, it can be accessed through the browser.

Although the experience offered by the search engine is not the same, the good news is that all the content is available. In this way, enjoying Apple TV Plus on Android is easy when the account is set up correctly. Here we will give the instructions to access the service without any inconvenience.

So you can watch Apple TV Plus on Android

– Launch a browser on your Android device, use the one you want.

– Now go to tv.apple.com.

– You will enter the service platform, if you do not have an account, click on “Start free trial” so that you can examine the platform for a period of seven days, after this time, you must pay 6.99 euros per month.

– Select “Register”, enter your email address, complete the personal information that is requested and tap on “Continue”.

– The system will inform you that the free trial version will be activated and that you will start paying after the stipulated date. Click “Subscribe”.

– Finally, search for the content you want within the platform, to play it, it will be executed in the browser. Once you choose what you want, playback controls will be displayed on the screen for you to choose your preferred settings.