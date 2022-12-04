How to watch all DTT channels with an app

- Advertisement -

In addition to connecting the televisions to the antenna in order to receive the DTT signal, there is the possibility of accessing this content through an application. This supposes receive the data via the Internet, with which it can be an advisable option in case of not having an adequate DTT coverage.

Applications such as Tivify allow you to receive DTT channels over the Internet, regardless of the television antenna

These are applications such as TV Online, Photocall or Tivify that also have an additional advantage related to the frequency changes that sometimes occur in the channels or when one of them cannot be captured by the antenna that has been installed in the building . And it is that in Tivify all existing DTT channels are always available and accessible. Even those that correspond to different geographical areas

The specific case of Tivify offers some distinctive features over other applications, especially its well-cared interface that allows watch programs that have already been broadcast even seven days before.

Of course, this option, together with other advanced features, such as recording programs, viewing content from several channels at the same time on the multiscreen or operating the application by voice, are only available in the paid version of the application.

There are three payment methods (with monthly prices of 1.99 euros, 5.99 euros or 7.99 euros) that allow access to payment platform channels

The free version does not even need to be registered and has a very complete programming guide where you can check what program is being broadcast at any given time and on each channel.

It currently allows access to more than 150 open DTT channels and it has versions of the application on the following operating systems:

-Android TV

-Apple TVos

-Chromecast

-FireTV

-Google TV

-LG SmartTV

-Samsung SmartTV

-tizen

-webOS

-Windows

In addition, there is also the possibility of acquiring an Android TV Box device that connects to the television to, with its remote control, be able to operate this platform.