How to watch a movie at the same time with another person using two AirPods

With the latest version of iOS or iPadOS 16.3.1, you and another person can listen to iPhone or iPad audio on Beats wireless headphones or headphones. (photo: Apple)

If you want to connect two pairs of AirPods the same iphone either iPad or temporarily connect another pair of earphones or headphones Beats and share the same audio, you can do it with this update that incorporated Manzana on their teams.

With the latest version of iOS either iPadOS 16.3.1, the user and another person can listen to the audio of the iPhone or iPad with the Beats wireless headphones or headphones. To do this, you will first have to connect the AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max to device.

Then on the button Air Play In the “Control Center” you can click, which is on the locked screen or in the app and there will be the option to “Share audio”.

If your partner has AirPods or AirPods Pro, you can put them close to the device (they must be inside the case) and open the lid, also with the AirPods Max version. On the other hand, if you have Beats wireless headphones, you can activate pairing mode and move them closer to the device.

There you can change the volume and play, pause or stop the audio with the controls found on the locked screen or from the “Control Center” of the iPhone or iPad

How to control the audio

There you can change the volume and play, pause or stop the audio with the controls found on the lock screen or from the “Control Center” of the iPhone or iPad. The user will be able to drag the volume slider on either earbud or the one at the bottom to control the noise from both.

If you change the volume with the controls on your hearing aids, it will only be changed for that device. On the other hand, to stop sharing, you can go to the AirPlay button in the “Control Center”, on the locked screen or in the app that is listening.

You can tap the check mark next to the hearing aids you want to stop sharing audio with. When you stop doing this, you will also disconnect the second headphones.

Compatible iPhone, iPad and iPod touch models:

iPhone 8 and later versions

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation and later)

11-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

iPad (5th generation and later)

iPod touch (7th generation)

Compatible hearing aid models:

