How to view your list of favorite songs on Spotify

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

After several years using Spotify You may have liked several hundred songs. However, a good part of those songs that we have perhaps heard two or three times are lost in oblivion, we do not remember their names and it is impossible for us to find them again. For the most lay users of Spotify, of the nearly 350 million, it can be difficult to find the section in which the list with all the songs that we liked is saved.

Spotify stores all the songs and albums you’ve liked in a list

All songs and albums uploaded to Spotify appear next to a heart icon. Clicking on this icon is equivalent to give a “like” to that song or album, and the Spotify profile will store that song in a list of favorites. This implies that, in addition to the song lists that you create by theme or style, you also have a list in which all the songs that you have given a “like” are compiled.

Here we explain how to access this list of favorite songs on Spotify, both from your mobile phone and from your computer.

-From the mobile phone: Open your Spotify account in the app and, at the bottom of the screen, click where it says “Your library”. Once inside, Spotify will lead you to a new interface with several options. You will see that one of them is a playlist titled “Songs you like”. There you will see that all the songs that you have “liked” have been stored, ordered from the last one you “liked” to the oldest.

-From the computer: When opening your Spotify account from the web you should look, in the column on the left, for a list titled “Songs you like.” Within the list you can search for song titles, albums and artists. As in the case of the mobile app, the songs are ordered by the order of incorporation to the list.

.