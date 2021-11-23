How to view TikTok content only in Spanish

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In addition to the content published by those profiles that are being followed, TikTok shows other content from other creators that the social network randomly selects from among those that match the interests and tastes of the user. However there is a way to set a selection of content based on language, thus leaving out the contents that are not in Spanish (if these contents do not interest them to appear on the timeline).

TikTok allows you to set a preference for the videos shown according to language

To achieve this, it is necessary to follow these steps:

-Press the icon with the three horizontal lines at the top right of the user profile

-To access to the section “Content and Activity”

-To select the option “Content Preferences”

-Get in in “Video languages”

In this section you can choose the language (or languages) in which you want to see the videos that appear on TikTok, something that can leave local content out of the timeline of a country where you are spending a season or where you are traveling.

Especially in these cases it can be very useful since on a trip abroad it will be more common that, due to the possible proximity or geographic location filters, the TikTok algorithm that establishes the videos that will appear on the timeline will prioritize those that are related to aspects local.

On the other hand, the selection of TikTok languages ​​can also be used to to learn another language, even some artificial languages ​​such as Interlingua, a language similar to Esperanto created by a group of linguists with the aim of facilitating communication between people from all over the world.

By viewing content where another language is spoken, it can be practiced passively so that the ear can become accustomed to the different accents and the correct way to pronounce that language can be verified.

.