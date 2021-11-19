How to view song lyrics on Spotify

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Spotify has finally listened to one of the historical requests of the platform’s users: it will show once and for all the lyrics of the songs that are being listened to.

The new «Letters» functionality is now available in 28 countries, including Spain

The new function «Lyrics», really expected, will allow users of both the free version and the paid version of Spotify, to see the lyrics of each song thanks to the association of the platform with the Musixmatch service.

This allows you to launch the new functionality in 28 markets, including Spain, where users can already see the lyrics of the songs they listen to both on iOS and Android devices, as well as on desktop computers, consoles and smart televisions.

How to activate the «Lyrics» function in the Spotify app for iOS and Android

The first thing you need to do is tap in the “Current Playback View” of a song. To do this, while listening to a song, swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

By doing this, the lyrics of the song will be displayed while it is playing in real time on Spotify. If you want to share it on social networks, you just have to press the “Share” button at the bottom of the song lyrics screen.

How to activate the ‘Lyrics’ function in the desktop version of Spotify

Click on the microphone icon in the play bar while you are listening to a song. By doing this, you will see the lyrics of the songs that move in real time while the song is playing.

How to activate the ‘Lyrics’ function in the Spotify app on televisions

You have to open the song playback view in the Spotify app on television. Once this is done, go to the corner of the right button to the “letter button” and select “activate letter”. The lyrics of the song will now appear on the screen.

