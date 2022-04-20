Tech NewsHow to?

How to view protected files and extensions in Windows Explorer

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Windows file explorer hides by default a number of protected files. They are a group of essential files for the startup and execution of the operating system that Microsoft recommends keeping hidden to prevent their deletion or modification from causing errors in the system.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

On the other hand, the browser also hides Windows file extensions by default, the characters added to the name of a file to identify its type or format, as well as to define the applications associated with each of them.

Windows protected files and extensions

If hiding protected files is arguing (although it is necessary to see them in some usage situations) it has less explanation than by default the explorer does not show the extensions, suffixes with a length of two to four characters placed at the end of a file name and preceded by a point. There is a huge amount of them, from the internal ones of the system to the general ones of images, video, documents, music, web or others.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Fortunately, there is a simple way to manage both features. in Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 and 11. We have reviewed it for the average user who is probably not aware of these options.

  • Open Windows File Explorer.
  • Click on the “View” option in the general menu.

Protected files in Windows

  • In Folder Options select the “View” tab.
  • Uncheck the “Hide protected operating system files” and “Hide file extensions for known file types” options.
Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

How to view protected files and extensions in Windows Explorer 29

  • Click on apply and also on “apply to folders” so that the configuration is extended to all the folders on the computer.
  • If it is more comfortable for you, you can do this same process from the Control Panel> File Explorer Options.

From here, you will be able to see the protected files in Windows in the explorer. You will see the folders differentiated with a shading of the icon somewhat lighter than the rest. As we said above, be very careful with them because some files are essential for the operation of the operating system.

Read:

They create a battery that retracts imitating the movement of the snake’s scales

You will also see the file extensions. Useful for searches or to associate programs that are capable of moving each of them.

How to view protected files and extensions in Windows Explorer 31

The changes made are reversible at any time you don’t need them. For security, you can hide hidden system files again in the same way.

MC Basics

Previous articleDublin Weather: Met Eireann forecasts glorious sunny spells as temperatures soar
Next articleWhat is the difference between force reboot and shutdown and…
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apple

Apple TV +, trailer and release date of the bilingual thriller series Now & Then

Apple TV Plus has released the first trailer for Now & Thenone thriller TV series which is characterized...
Ireland

Man rushed to hospital after shots fired at home in Dublin

A man was hospitalised after shots were fired at home in south Dublin last night. Gardai were alerted...
How to?

What is the difference between force reboot and shutdown and…

The cliché that once an iPhone doesn't work properly one of the first recourses is to restart it....
Ireland

Dublin Weather: Met Eireann forecasts glorious sunny spells as temperatures soar

Time to break out that sunscreen as Dublin will enjoy gorgeous sunny spells as the mercury is set...