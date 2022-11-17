How to view private Instagram profiles

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

There are users who prefer to make their Instagram account private to keep their photos and videos on the social network safe from unauthorized eyes, so they choose to respond to requests to follow their profiles individually.

Only after the request is accepted by the user can access a private profile

This allows you to manage who has access to your photos, videos and Stories. However, there are some formulas that allow access private profiles, although with certain limitations. There are no magical solutions to “usurp” another user’s account and see its content, but we will tell you what you can and cannot do.

First of all, it should be remembered that Stories can be viewed even without having an Instagram account, without the social network having implemented measures to limit this possibility to date. Beyond that, keep the following in mind:

How to see a closed profile on Instagram

- Advertisement -

The first method to be able to access the content that is published from a private profile seems obvious, but it is worth remembering: send to the user of said profile a follow up request. If you accept this request, you will automatically have access to all the content you publish: photos, videos, Stories, Reels…

To carry out this request, the user name must be entered in the Instagram search engine, remembering to include the at symbol (@) in front of the name, although users can also be searched for by their first and last name as long as they have indicated it. in your user profile of this social network.

Once the user’s profile appears, showing his name, his photograph and his training in the bio, as it is a private account, the following indication will appear:

“This account is private. Follow this account to see their photos and videos”.

The “Follow” button appears highlighted and all you have to do is press it to send the request. The button will change to “Pending” and will only subtract wait for the user to respond and authorize that your private profile can be accessed.

Send a direct message on Instagram to a private profile

In the event that the user does not accept the request, there is the possibility of requesting it by sending a direct message. This possibility exists even in the event that the request to follow your private profile has not been accepted. Courtesy indicates that the message should be sent with a brief introduction text and explaining the reason why you want to access that private account.

To send the message, simply click on the icon with the three points that is shown in the upper right part of the user’s profile of the private account. In the menu that is displayed, you will have to select the option “Send message”, after which you can write it, send it and wait for the answer.