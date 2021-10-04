How to view part of the content of a video deleted from YouTube

When conducting research on certain content, if one of your sources is a YouTube video that has already been removed, all could not be lost.

Thanks to a simple but powerful extension for the browser, it is possible to know the metadata and transcription of a video, even when it has already been removed from the platform.

Even if a YouTube video disappears, you can check its transcript or metadata

To obtain this information, help comes from RadiTube, a free browser extension. This tool is powered by a database stored in Arweave, which maintains an independent YouTube log containing information on approximately 80,000 deleted YouTube videos.

The information that RadiTube tracks consists mainly of transcripts, titles, descriptions and channel names of content removed from the video platform, also including in some cases their respective count of visits.

The recorded videos come from around 650 YouTube channels, selected by the team after extension for regular review. Soon, the functions of this tool will be extended to allow its users to track the content of their own channels.

With this add-on, the basic information mentioned above and the transcripts of the videos that YouTube generates automatically, can be seen on the page of a deleted clip, where usually the platform only shows a notification that the content no longer exists.

As the source of the information that this extension makes available to us is its own database, the solution could not work for any link of a video that was once available on YouTube. However, given the rarity of this class of tools, it is worth trying to use it if necessary.

Regarding its usefulness, the purpose of RadiTube is “Help journalists, researchers and future historians to do research on the platform”, according to what their presentation on the web indicates, where they also point out that this tool was used in a study that analyzed the videos that have been eliminated by the Dutch political parties.

Just as in the newspaper archives vast historical records of press publications are stored, in the digital world the volatility or permanence of the contents remains uncertain. This proposal is committed to taking this principle to the digital plane, focusing its focus on YouTube, a space where audiovisual content from the most diverse origins converge.

RadiTube is a totally free tool. The download links for this extension for Chrome and Firefox are available at your website.