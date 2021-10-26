How to view any video or photo in a floating window with the Anything to PIP app

With the Anything to PIP application you can play any video or image that you have on your Android in the form of a floating window. It is valid both for the content saved on the phone and in other apps, like the browser or Google Drive.

Some apps allow you to view the content in the form of a floating window, which is technically known as PIP (Picture In Picture or picture in picture). This function makes it easier to view a video when you are performing another task, such as browsing the Internet or checking social networks, for example. It is curious, even useful. And with the Anything to PIP app it is possible to open any photo or video on the phone in a floating window.

Photos from the gallery, from the Internet, recorded videos …

It is not that the PIP functionality is one of the most practical in the world, especially if the Android device has a more or less reduced screen (something increasingly difficult), but it never hurts to know it for those occasions when we can take advantage of watching two content at the same time. With Anything to PIP, the player app does not need to be compatible with floating sale: it already takes care of it.

The app we are talking about is recently created and still has a great development margin, but it works as expected: just open any photo or video on the Android device from Anything to PIP, or share that type of content with the app, for be able to play it as a floating window.

It is uncomplicated and its setup is minimal. In fact, it hardly has more adjustment than skip the preview window in the app; an option that is only available in its format premium (in-app purchase of 0.99 euros). Its operation is as follows:

Open from Anything to PIP the images or photos that you save in your gallery (or in Google Drive).

The app will offer you the preview screen: click on the floating window icon, at the bottom right.

The content will be played in PIP format and without disturbing you to perform any other task on your Android.

What’s more, you can share with Anything to PIP any photo or image you have in other apps, like the web browser. Use the Android share menu and select the app. Then click on the floating window icon.

The application offers a very specific way to reproduce content and its operation is correct. It is more curious than useful, although it never hurts to have it on hand, it may get you out of a tight spot. You can follow its development in this XDA Developers thread. It’s free to download, has an in-app purchase and offers an advertisement to be subsidized.