How to verify your account on TikTok

TikTok is one of the most popular social networks today, with more than 1,000 million users worldwide. Despite the fact that there are other alternatives to TikTok, the app has millions of users who publish and share videos every day. Therefore, having a verified account can be of great help to increase your fame and gain credibility within the platform to reach more people.

Verifying an account is important if you want to prove that it is authentic because this will attract the attention of a larger audience.

So, if you want to verify your TikTok account in the easiest way possible, here you will find the complete procedure for you to fulfill your mission. It is a simple tutorial that will only take you a couple of minutes, everything you will need will be within the same application.

Who can be verified on TikTok

Anyone can make a request, but approval will depend on the platform. TikTok doesn’t publish the details of the selection process, but does offer guidelines on what you need to qualify. Your profile needs to be active and configured. You must enable two-factor authentication and email verification.

The account also has to belong to a real person. Regarding the number of followers and the number of “likes”, the application will not take this data into account to approve your request.

On the other hand, the advantage of verification is that your influence within the social network could increase. However, the only sure benefit is that you will get an official confirmation that your account belongs to a real person. Thanks to this, everyone will know that you are authentic when you receive the blue check.

How to request a check on TikTok?

– Enter the TikTok app.

– Click on “Profile”, an option that is at the bottom and then click on the “triple line icon” that is in the upper right corner.

– Click on “Settings and privacy” and tap on “Account”.

– Click on “Verification” and select “Start”. Then follow the on-screen steps to complete the check.

The TikTok team will take a few days to study your request and give you an answer.

Tips for Getting Verified

– Optimize your profile: make sure you have a good profile photo and fill in all the account details. Use good keywords and hashtags to improve your content, add a link to your website (if you have one) and your other social networks.

– Interact with followers: respond to all comments and messages you receive. The higher your commitment, the more likely you are to get verified.

– Patience: They may reject some requests before you get profile verification, so be patient. Remember that TikTok receives thousands of requests a day.

Can you lose verified status?

Yes, TikTok reserves this right to remove the badge at any time without notice. This could happen if the accounts change owners or if they violate the terms and conditions of use of the social network.