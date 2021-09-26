Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Having a verified Facebook page, in the same way as having a verified number on WhatsApp, is a way to offer followers trust and credibility. The accounts of large companies and celebrities are usually verified, indicating that it is an official account and not from a copy or from a fan account.

Verifying a profile or a Facebook page is a way of offering confidence to users, showing that it is not a fake account.

For all those users who manage a Facebook page and want to obtain the blue mark, they just have to follow the following procedure:

Fill in the verification form

The first step to verify a page or Facebook account is very simple, since you only have to fill in the form found in this page. It is enough to fill in the information requested and attach a document that allows verifying the authenticity such as a driving license or an identity document.

In the following image it is possible to see the Facebook account verification form, with some of the fields that must be filled in:

Answer questions of interest

Once the form has been filled in and sent, you must wait for Facebook to send the confirmation. Once received, a series of questions must be answered to demonstrate that the page or profile to be verified it is in the public interest. Facebook will consider this information and if it considers that the page is not of public interest, the verification label will be gray instead of blue.

Tips for receiving profile verification

First of all, it is important to select what you want to verify. In this case, “Page” should be chosen to verify a company page and “Profile” when it is a personal account.

In the case of verifying a Facebook page, it must have a name that complies with the Facebook quality standards, as well as a cover and profile image.

Regarding identity verification, when it comes to a page that represents a person (a self-employed worker or a freelancer) an official document must be attached that proves the identity of the owners. In the case of a company page, you must attach some official company document, such as a certificate of payment of taxes or registration with the Treasury.

One of the most “difficult” points is the questions about the relevance of the company. In this sense, it is important to have correctly selected the category to which it belongs. This is because the Facebook team will analyze that category to understand if our page is relevant or not in it. In case the team considers that the page does not have enough “public interest” we will receive a gray label, instead of the blue “tick”.

Within the form to request verification, Facebook allows you to add a series of articles and content. It is important to choose those five links (both to published content and to other social networks) that have worked best.

What if Facebook doesn’t approve the verification request?

Even meeting Facebook’s verification criteria, the team may decline the request. In this case, there is a 30-day waiting time to request verification again.

It is best to take advantage of those 30 days to work on improving the Facebook page. It also wouldn’t hurt to contact Facebook’s customer support team and try to get as much information as possible about the problem.

.