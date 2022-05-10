How to use YouTube SuperThanks

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Last summer, YouTube announced the creation of a new tool aimed at facilitating the monetization of its users’ activity on the platform. The calls “Super Thanks” allow followers of content creators to make direct donations via YouTube to support your favorite channels.

Super Thanks are now available to all users. This function can be used tboth in the desktop version and in the mobile app, the same on Android as on iOS. Although initially only 68 countries had access to the “Super Thanks”, YouTube has been expanding its coverage to reach almost every country in the world.

As they say, it is well born to be grateful and, from time to time, you can thank your favorite YouTuber for those videos that you enjoy so much. This tool can be used in both videos uploaded to the platform as well as those that are being broadcast live.

How to use Super Thanks on YouTube

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to tip top YouTube content creators.

-Know if you accept tips: The first thing is to make sure that the youtuber in question has the option to receive money activated. You will know this by looking at the bar below the videos. There, next to the “Like”, “I don’t like” or “Share” icons, there should be a heart-shaped icon with the dollar symbol inside. Underneath it will say “Thank you.”

-Choose quantity: Once you have clicked on the “Thank you” icon, you must write a comment to accompany your donation and then choose how much money you want to give. YouTube offers four different options: 2, 5, 10 and 50 euros. Depending on whether you choose one amount or another, your comment will appear in a different color

When making the payment, YouTube will show some balloons on the screen, and the receiver of the money receives a comment informing him of how much he has received. As with other YouTube monetization tools, such as Super Chat, the company will keep 30% of the donated money.

