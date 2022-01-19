how to use your old mobile as a wifi router

That old mobile that many of us keep practically forgotten in the bottom of a drawer as an emergency telephone can also be used to convert it to another type of device and get us out of trouble, or save money by avoiding having to buy another product. For example, we can turn our old mobile into a security camera or a Dash Cam for the car, or a wifi router as we will see in this article.

We cannot always contract fiber or ADSL in our home. The wiring does not reach everyone, and/or sometimes we only want to hire Internet for a very short period of time, so to avoid stays and installations, an alternative is to use a mobile Internet rate to provide Internet to the entire house, and if we don’t have a 4G wifi router or MiFi 4G we can resort to our old mobile.

Create a Wi-Fi Hotspot on your old Android

Wi-Fi hotspot on Android 6.0

From Android 2.3 we can create one WIFI zone to share the data connection of our device with the rest of the devices in the house through a Wi-Fi connection issued from our old mobile.

To do this, in addition to inserting the SIM with the data rate, we have to activate the function that for most versions of Android and customization layers has been called WIFI zone and in newer versions like Share internet.

In most devices and versions, the steps to follow to convert our old mobile into a WiFi router are as follows:

Enter to Settings > Wireless connections or Settings > Network and Internet. Click on the section Tethering and Wi-Fi Zone or Share Internet and Wi-Fi hotspot, among other variations. On some mobiles you will have to click on “More” to see this option. Flip the switch “WIFI zone or WiFi access point or Share internet. there you can Configure Wi-Fi hotspot from that same screen or by pressing the option of said name. There you will have to add a Name, a password and, on some devices, choose the access point band.

Wi-Fi hotspot on Android 9.0

The configuration of the last point is very important, since we have to add a password to have the connection protected and thus prevent anyone from connecting to our Wi-Fi connection for our data rate. Once the configuration is complete, the rest of the devices in your home, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops and televisions, will be able to connect to the Wi-Fi signal emitted by your old mobile.

In Engadget Android | How to turn your Xiaomi into a WiFi repeater to extend the coverage of your router