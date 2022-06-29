How to use your Amazon Echo to know if you have left the tap running

- Advertisement -

The options offered by the speakers are almost endless, which is largely due to the inclusion of the Alexa voice assistant. So much so, that one of the things that these accessories can help you with is knowing if you have the water tap open. We tell you how to set this option quickly and easily. The function we are talking about is compatible with all the smart speakers that the well-known online store has on the market. This is because the built-in speakers are used to detect sounds. Of course, a really positive combination is to use the Amazon Echo Flex in the kitchen or the bathroom -since the dimensions and options offered by this device fit like a glove for the use we are talking about-. Regardless of this, you will see that achieving the goal is not complicated at all. What you have to do to set up on Amazon Echo You do not have to physically manipulate the speaker at all, because what you will do is establish a Routine in the Alexa application that is available for iOS and Android (and that allows you to manage all of the Amazon Echo ). Thanks to a function that has been developed by the company led by Jeff Bezos, you can know if you have inadvertently left the tap open. This is what you have to do: Open the app that we have discussed in the usual way and, once you are On the home screen, click on the More icon in the lower right area. Click on the Routines option in the upper area and then, at the top right, there is an image of the “+” symbol that you have to use. Now it’s time to tell the speaker what to do. First give the Routine a name, such as “Open Faucet.” Then tap When and select Sound detection. A window appears in which you will see different possibilities. In this case you have to choose Water sounds. You will see below that the list of the Amazon Echo at home is shown so that you can select all those that must execute the Routine that you are creating. Do this and tap Next. You can now indicate on the screen that appears the hours that the feature works, and then tap Add action and choose Notification. Type the text that will appear (such as “You left the faucet ”). Use the link in Next. All you have left is to use the Save option in the upper right area, and then everything is completely programmed. You are done. As you can see, giving new functions to the Amazon Echo is very simple, thanks especially to the Routines offered in the Alexa application. Things as curious as detecting if you have left the tap open and receiving a notice about it can be achieved. And, this shows that the possibilities of these smart speakers are really great and, therefore, they are very worthwhile. >