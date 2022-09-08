How to use with the Fire TV Stick headphones so as not to disturb anyone

- Advertisement -

Surely on more than one occasion you have been told to lower the volume of the TV when you were using a Amazon FireTV Stick. Whether it’s a series or a game, if it’s late you can upset those who have already gone to bed, and this can end in a confrontation that you don’t want. There is a way to fix this: use headphones. We tell you how to do it.

The accessory you have to resort to is a model Bluetooth, since the multimedia player we are talking about does not have a headphone jack. Luckily, it is currently not difficult to get helmets of this type at a very reasonable price. The good thing, furthermore, is that you won’t have to put any cables in between to listen to what you’re enjoying on the Fire TV Stick, and only you.

It is important that, first of all, you are very clear about how to put the headphones in pairing mode because this is vital to get the device linked. If you don’t know, you should refer to the user manual that is included -or, failing that, get this on the manufacturer’s website-.

The steps to use headphones with the Fire TV Stick

We leave you below what you have to do to establish the corresponding communication and therefore stop bothering someone if you want to blast a movie soundtrack or game sound to get the most out of it. Is the next:

On the main page of the Google player interface, look for a gear-shaped icon and access it with the controller. When you’re on top, press the middle button to access Settings.

Now, among the available options, you have to use the one called Control and Bluetooth devices. When entering here you will see that there are different options, select the last one -Other Bluetooth devices- which is the one that allows you to add wireless accessories.

Press on the next screen Add Bluetooth devices and put the headphones in pairing mode. Wait for these to appear in the list on the TV screen.

When they are, select them with the controller and when a process finished message appears (you may need to confirm additionally with the controller).

Once this is done, you are done and you can check that now everything that is played with the Amazon device is heard on the headphones.

An interesting detail that you should know about what you do is that the connection is made automatically once you turn on the headphones, which is most comfortable. Therefore, pairing Bluetooth headsets with Amazon Fire Stick TVs is an excellent idea, whichever way you look at it.

