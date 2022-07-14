How to use WhatsApp with Ray-Ban Stories glasses from Facebook

- Advertisement -

Meta, a company that encompasses Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social applications owned by Mark Zuckerberg, has announced that the Facebook glasses, the Ray-Ban Stories, which were launched at the beginning of the year, have released an update to their software and the main novelty is the integration with WhatsApp.

Ray-Ban Stories allow you to take photos directly from the lens built into your frame

By being able to use WhatsApp with this device, users will now be able to make calls through WhatsApp and receive messages directly with their Ray-Ban Stories.

At the moment, in order to access these possibilities, it will be necessary to use the English voice assistant of the glasses, developed in collaboration with Essilor Luxottica. This means that incoming WhatsApp messages can be read aloud, as well as making and receiving calls from the platform.

It will therefore be necessary to have the mobile in your pocket to be able to use the glasses with WhatsApp, but it means not having to take it out and leaving your hands free. The company assures that in the future it will allow the voice assistant of the glasses to be used in languages ​​other than English.

As Meta has pointed out, to guarantee the privacy and security of users, all messages and private calls they make will be automatically protected with end-to-end encryption. This means that not even WhatsApp employees, Meta or third parties can access them to read or listen to them.

In addition, according to the company, when the voice assistant identifies a command related to WhatsApp calls or messages, the voice and audio transcripts are not saved on any company server.

WhatsApp can be used like this in Ray-Ban Stories Facebook glasses

WhatsApp can be used without taking your phone out of your pocket, keeping your hands free. With the voice assistant, users have to say in English, “Hey Facebook, send a message to ” or “Hey Facebook, call .”.

When a message is received on WhatsApp, the voice assistant will announce and read the incoming messages that arrive. (“New message on WhatsApp from : Is now a good time to talk?”)

That yes, the update is being rolled out in phases in the Facebook View application (for iOS and Android) and will be available to everyone in the coming days. Those who use Ray-Ban Stories will need to have the latest firmware on their glasses (you can check it with the paired glasses on Facebook View, under “Your glasses” > “Updating glasses”. They can then follow the instructions to update them).

As promised by Meta, in a future update, the possibility of directly answering a message hands-free will also be added to Messenger and WhatsApp. You just have to say “Hey Facebook, reply” after the glasses read a message out loud.